Zohra Ladha
Zohra Ladha leads the data science and MLOps practice at Tredence. She previously worked with Accenture, Fractal Analytics, and HDFC across BFSI and the retail domain, building data science capabilities. She is a senior analytics professional with over 16 years of multi-geography experience in the analytics industry, with specific expertise in customer analytics, marketing ROI optimisation, AI, machine learning, and Big Data. She specialises in helping organisations institutionalise analytics to transform decisions and achieve measurable impact.