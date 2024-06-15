Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

Zohra Ladha

Zohra Ladha leads the data science and MLOps practice at Tredence. She previously worked with Accenture, Fractal Analytics, and HDFC across BFSI and the retail domain, building data science capabilities. She is a senior analytics professional with over 16 years of multi-geography experience in the analytics industry, with specific expertise in customer analytics, marketing ROI optimisation, AI, machine learning, and Big Data. She specialises in helping organisations institutionalise analytics to transform decisions and achieve measurable impact.
  • 15th Jun 2024
    Advancing gender diversity in data science: challenges and opportunities
    Opinion