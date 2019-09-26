5 best compact SUVs you can buy this festive season

The Indian car market may have slipped from the position of 4th largest in the world (in terms of volumes) but manufacturers and pundits alike are looking forward to the festive season for a revival. That is easier said than done as dealers are still sitting on over a month and a half of stock. This might seem very disheartening to the average Joe but offers a great opportunity to a modern-day customer. After all, when was the last time one was able to buy a car with free benefits or discounts of over a lakh rupees?





Always wanted to buy a compact SUV to quench your wanderlust? Here are the 5 best compact SUVs you can buy in India right now:





Hyundai Venue





The South Korean sure do know how to market their SUVs in India. First, they took the market with storm with the Creta as a premium offering. And now they upped the game with the more accessible compact SUV Hyundai Venue. Launched in May 2019, this compact SUV has quickly risen up the ranks and emerged as the largest selling UV in August 2019 (9,342 units).





Hyundai Venue is offered with a 1.2-litre petrol (83 PS/114 Nm) and a 1.4-litre diesel (90PS/220 Nm). The former gets a 5-speed manual while the latter is retailed with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Besides that, Hyundai Venue is also retailed with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol (120 PS/172 Nm) with gearbox options of a 6-speed manual and a best in class 7-speed DCT unit.





Features list of Hyundai Venue includes projector LED headlamps, projector fog lamps, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, electric sunroof, air purifier, and cruise control. Also, the Venue gets rear aircon vents, wireless phone charger, rear view camera and an 8-inch infotainment system. This touchscreen unit gets Blue Link technology with 33 connected features. These include remote ignition, remote door lock/unlock, remote climate control and an interactive voice assistant system.





The petrol version of Hyundai Venue is priced between INR 6.50 lakhs and INR 11.10 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The diesel version ranges between INR 7.75 lakhs and INR 10.84 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





Tata Nexon





Meet the Tata Nexon, the first passenger vehicle in India to get a 5-star NCAP (global) rating. The compact SUV has wowed thousands with its unconventional coupe like silhouette and unique style. In fact, the Nexon was instrumental in the revival of Tata Motors’ fortunes. Nexon volumes average more than 2,000 units a month and between April and August 2019, the company has retailed 18,271 units if the Tata Nexon.





Powertrain options for Tata Nexon include a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol (110 PS/170 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel (110 PS/260 Nm). Gearbox option includes a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT, available with both the engines. The Tata Nexon also boasts of first in class driving modes (Eco, Sport and City) which can be controlled by a Jaguar inspired rotating dial. The engine ignition and lock/unlock can be controlled by a handy wearable key.





Besides that, the features list includes a push button start, 7-inch infotainment system (with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay), 8-speaker Harman sourced sound system and projector headlamps. Also, on offer are 16-inch alloy wheels, sculpted seats and height adjustable seatbelts!





Prices for the Tata Nexon ranges between INR 6.58 lakhs and INR 10.19 lakhs for the petrol variant. Diesel Nexon ranges from INR 7.59 lakhs to INR 11.10 lakhs (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi)





Tata Motors recently also reintroduced the Nexon Kraz in India from INR 7.57 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) to commemorate the 1 lakh sales milestone of the SUV.





Maruti Vitara Brezza





The Maruti Vitara Brezza is an interesting anomaly. This compact SUV-ish car is retailed only with a diesel engine. While the present growing resentment against diesel may seem a concern, Vitara Brezza continues to rack in good volumes. In fact, the Maruti Vitara Brezza saw 42,000 new customers join the family between April-August 2019.





Maruti Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.3-litre DDiS mill sourced from Fiat. Enthusiasts will remember that in its heyday, this engine did duty in 13 cars across different manufacturers! Coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox the engine squeezes out 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. A 5-speed AMT unit is also on offer. Maruti also claims a fuel efficiency of 24.3 kmpl with the Vitara Brezza.





Keeping things simple, the Maruti Vitara Brezza comes fitted with projector headlamps (auto), tilt steering, cruise control, cooled glovebox and rain-sensing wipers. The company also offers several customisation options to the customer.





The Maruti Vitara Brezza is priced between INR 7.63 lakhs and INR 10.38 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Besides that, Maruti is presently offering a 5-year warranty plan along with savings of up to INR 1,01,200 with the Vitara Brezza.





Mahindra XUV300





The baby XUV is Mahindra’s largest selling sub 4m, compact SUV. Launched in February 2019, the Mahindra XUV300 was originally launched with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Later a 6-speed AMT gearbox was also introduced. The reception has been slightly slow towards the XUV300 with just 21,078 units sold in this fiscal (till August 2019).





Powertrain options include a 1.2-litre petrol (110.1 PS/200 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (116.6 PS/300 Nm). That’s best in segment torque for both the engines. Mahindra XUV300 also gets first in segment steering modes (Comfort, Sport and Normal). Other first in segment features include all four-disc brakes, front parking sensors, dual zone climate control and heated ORVMs. Besides that, Maruti XUV300 gets Hill Start Assist, touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone dashboard and electronic sunroof.





The Mahindra XUV300 also gets height adjustable front seatbelts like the Nexon. The ORVMs are electronically controlled. Besides that, the compact SUV is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.





Mahindra XUV300 petrol starts from INR 8.10 lakhs and goes up to INR 11.64 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The diesel version ranges between INR 8.69 lakhs and INR 12.69 lakhs (both ex-showroom, Delhi).





Ford EcoSport





The Ford EcoSport is one of the first product to kick start the compact SUV segment, both in India and around the world. With 3 powerful engine options, the Ford EcoSport remains the most fun to drive compact SUVs on sale.





Engine options include a 1.5-litre petrol (123 PS/150 Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (100 PS/205 Nm) with both the powertrains getting a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the petrol unit is also offered with a 6-speed automatic. A 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol is also on offer with outputs of 125 PS and 170 Nm and a 6-speed manual gearbox.





Keeping safety at priority, Ford EcoSport is fitted with 6-airbags! The 8-inch infotainment system comes with SYNC3 system. Besides that, the Ford EcoSport also gets rain sensing wipers, HID headlamps, 16-inch alloys and cruise control.





The petrol version of Ford EcoSport ranges between INR 7.81 lakhs and INR 11.20 lakhs while the diesel trades between INR 8.31 lakhs and INR 11.35 lakhs (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).