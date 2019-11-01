5 most affordable and best automatic hatchbacks available in India

The Indian auto market loves automatics. However, for a long time, the convenience of easy gearshifts was limited only to premium sedans. The trend has thankfully shifted, and for the better.





Today, even small, entry-level hatchbacks come with the convenience of a manual gearshift. Of course, this would not have happened had Maruti not introduced the affordable Automated Manual Transmissions (AMT) in India. AMTs offer the convenience of an automatic without fuel efficiency taking a dip.





We take a closer look at five of the best small hatchbacks you can buy in India:

Datsun RediGo AMT

Rs 4,37,065





The most affordable automatic car in India, the Datsun RediGo, uses an AMT gearbox. Offered only in the 1.0-litre engine option, the Datsun RediGo is a small, everyday car perfect for urban Indians. The car offers the flexibility of switching between automatic and manual modes. The latter can be used for utilising more torque output when climbing inclinations, especially in hilly regions.





Datsun RediGo also has a Rush Hour mode where the car cruises at 5-6 kmph during bumper-to-bumper traffic. Customers can choose from Ruby, Silver, Lime, Grey, and White colour options. The Datsun RediGo gets a 185mm ground clearance, central locking with remote key, and all-black interiors. It boasts of best-in-class cabin space, boot space, and headroom. However, unlike the premium Kwid, on which the RediGo is based, it has only a standard Bluetooth connected audio system.





Powering the Datsun RediGo is a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 68 PS of power and 91 Nm of torque. The car offers fuel efficiency of 23 kmpl. At present, this affordable automatic hatchback is being offered with benefits up to Rs 62,000.





Maruti Alto K10 AGS

Rs 4,38,559





The Alto K10 Maruti’s small hatchback is a favourite among Indian consumers. The car has been topping sales lists regularly despite its barebone interiors and dismal safety record. However, the stellar fuel economy is a strong point in Maruti Alto K10 AGS’ favour. The car has a claimed fuel efficiency rating of 23.95 kmpl!





The Maruti Alto K10 AGS (Auto Gear Shift as Maruti likes to label its AMTs) misses out on front fog lamps and keyless entry, which are otherwise on offer in the manual version. Besides that, customers buying the AGS version will also lose out on body-coloured door handles and ORVMs. However, the biggest and the most practical feature not present in the Alto K10 AGS is the absence of floor console with two cup holders.





At the heart of Maruti Alto K10 is a 1.0-litre K10 engine, which produces 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. Colour options for Maruti Alto K10 AGS include Tango Orange, Blazing Red, Silky Silver, and Superior White. The hatchback is now offered with savings up to Rs 55,000.





Renault Kwid 1.0 Easy-R

Rs 4,63,290





The recently updated Renault Kwid makes for an ideal first automatic car, especially when you consider its smart looks and value for money proposition. Renault Kwid 1.0 Easy R comes with an SUV-inspired look with an LED daytime running light positioned where one usually finds the headlamps. The car gets a 184-mm ground clearance and a best-in- class 279-litre boot space.





Besides that, the Renault Kwid 1.0 Easy-R comes with several first-in-class features. These include a rear armrest, LED instrumentation, and an eight-inch infotainment system with a rear parking camera. Also on offer are nifty storage space throughout the cabin, USB fast charging for your smartphone, and blackened interiors. The LED guidelights on the tail lamps add to the visual appeal. The infotainment system is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible.





Unlike other cars in the segment, the Renault Kwid 1.0 Easy-R gets optional rear power windows and passenger airbags. The 1.0-litre powertrain produces 68 PS of power and 91 Nm of torque. Colour options include Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze, and Electric Blue.





Automatic Renault Kwid (Easy-R) is offered only in RXT, RXT (optional), Kwid Climber, and Kwid Climber (optional) variants.





Maruti Suzuki SPresso

Rs 4,67,500





Maruti’s latest, the Maruti SPresso, is a small hatchback aping the looks of a utility vehicle. This similar strategy was employed first with the Renault Kwid which got it immense success. The Maruti SPresso is based on the Heartect platform and offers some interesting features at a neat price point. The square wheel arches, Vitara Brezza-inspired front grille, and a high seating position make the Maruti SPresso a great first automatic car.





Millennials will love the digital centrally mounted driver instrumentation and touchscreen infotainment system. The latter also shows door ajar alert, navigation, and other alerts about the car’s health. The Maruti SPresso, however, misses out on rear parking camera and only gets sensors.





Powering the Maruti SPresso is a 1.0-litre K10B engine, which also does duty in the Alto K10, Celerio and WagonR. This engine produces 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency is claimed to be 21.7 kmpl.





Besides that, the car weighs just 767 kg, making it a peppy little hatchback. Colour options for the Maruti SPresso include Solid Sizzle Orange, Pearl Starry Blue, Superior White, Solid Fire Red, Metallic Granite Grey, and Metallic Silky Silver.





Datsun Go CVT

Rs 5,94,464





While all the cars mentioned above allow clutchless travel, the Datsun Go CVT is a true blue automatic with a Continuously Variable Transmission. The hatchback also boasts of first-in-segment Vehicle Dynamic Control. Other features include dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, and electronically adjustable ORVMs. Besides that, the Datsun Go CVT also gets a seven inch infotainment system with Google Maps support and SMS/Email/WhatsApp. Of course, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility are present.





Powering the Datsun Go CVT is a 1.2-litre petrol mill which produces an increased 77 PS of power. The torque, however, remains the same as manual at 104 Nm. With the CVT gearbox, Datsun Go claims to have a fuel efficiency of 20.07 kmpl.





Colour options for the Datsun Go CVT include Ruby Red, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Vivid Blue, Crystal Silver, and Opal White. The car is at present being offered with benefits of up to Rs 32,000.







