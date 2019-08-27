Biggest electric vehicle brand in India, Hero Electric, today officially launched its new electric scooter – The Dash, at a starting price of INR 62,000 further expanding its attractive portfolio of easy to use and maintain, high-quality e-scooters. The brand also showcased the Extended Range variants of the Optima and Nyx widening its range of heavy duty and high-speed e-scooters in India. The Optima ER and Nyx ER are now available across all Hero Electric dealerships for INR 68,721 (ex. PAN India) and INR 69,754 (ex. PAN India) respectively.









Commenting on the occasion Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India said,





“Hero Electric is determined to deliver the best of electric two-wheeler mobility options to eco-conscious customers who prefer smarter mobility solutions. The all-new Dash is our latest and most lucrative offering that offers style, practicality, performance with a powerful Li-Ion battery that is portable and reliable, and I am certain this will appeal to people of all age groups. As always, we will continue to bring in new and better products and are always listening to customer feedback.”













The all-new and striking looking Dash is powered by a 48v 28 Ah Li-Ion battery with fast-charging of 4 hours and a range of 60 km per charge. Keeping in mind the Indian driving conditions, the Dash is made for India with a high ground clearance of 145mm to tackle any road conditions. The feature-loaded Dash comes with LED DRL’s, LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, USB mobile charging port, tubeless tyres, dual tone body colour and graphics, remote boot opening keeping the practicality quotient high. The Dash also gets a very striking design with a commanding front fascia that gives the Dash a string road presence, with the dual tone colour options sprucing up the looks of the Dash even more.





As a testament to its commitment to cater to the range anxiety associated with the purchase of e-scooters, Hero Electric also showcased its latest extended range offerings, Optima ER and Nyx ER during the event. Both the Optima ER and Nyx ER come equipped with dual Li-Ion battery with a total range of 110 kms & 100 kms per charge respectively, removing the range anxiety associated with electric scooters. Hero Electric is making strides in product development with products that go beyond the customer’s expectations in terms of usability, features and cost effectiveness. Heavy daily travelers using ICE bikes and scooters today can save more than INR 1,00,000 in 2 years by switching to the any e-scooter from the Hero Electric ER range.













With Nyx ER already introduced in the market, the company has extensive plans to introduce heavy duty products catering to the myriad requirements of the B2B sector thereby expanding its offerings for the commercial segment. Hero electric products are best suited for commercial usage as they require less investment and have zero carbon emissions.









In sync with the government’s vision to promote and foster the adoption of electric mobility in India, Hero Electric aims to invest in R&D to introduce technologically advanced products that India needs in order to make the switch from ICE vehicles. Going forward, all high-speed products from Hero Electric will also be eligible for FAME II benefits and coupled with the lowered GST rates on batteries and chargers, products from Hero Electric will only get more attractive and affordable.













Hero Electric scooters are the perfect match for people who want to switch to clean mobility, with options ranging from lightweight to high-speed performance scooters, so both the first-time buyers and enthusiasts have a variety of scooters to choose from. The e-scooters from the company are gender agnostic with designs that can blend into anyone’s lifestyle and offer last-mile connectivity at minimal cost and zero emissions. Hero Electric will continue to innovate in this space and lead electric mobility in the country.









Hero Electric plans to take the 615 touchpoints presently to 1000 by end of 2020 and make the brand accessible even in the most interior parts of the country. The company has aggressive investment plans in the next three years to ramp up production capacity of its electric scooters to 5 lakh units annually.





About Hero Electric India:





HERO ELECTRIC is one of the oldest and the biggest Electric Vehicle brand in India & has been at the forefront of the electric 2-wheeler industry. The company’s manufacturing unit is in Ludhiana and it sells a wide range of electric scooters. Hero Electric currently has around 610 sales and service outlets spread across the country. It has a lot of firsts in the industry ranging from developing and launching the first lithium ion based electric scooter in India to launching the unique concept of charging stations for anywhere, everywhere charging. With close to 3 lakhs electric two wheelers in India, the company has been delivering sustainable travel solutions from the past 12 years and counting & has played a very important role in developing the EV market in the country.



