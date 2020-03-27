How Indian startups are hustling during COVID-19 lockdown

As India goes into complete lockdown to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, these startups are continuing to hustle in these trying times.

By Team YS
27th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Startups hustling during nationwide lockdown

delhi startups

As India goes into complete lockdown to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, these startups are continuing to hustle in these trying times.


FM unveils COVID-19 economic package

Nirmala Sitharaman

File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The government unveiled a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package involving free foodgrain and cooking gas to the poor for the next three months, among others.


A new coronavirus portable testing kit

Indian Bank

UK researchers have developed a portable smartphone-based kit that sequences genetic material from a throat swab and can detect coronavirus in just 50 minutes.


Insurance cover for healthcare workers

Nirmala Sithraman

The government has finalised an economic stimulus package to deal with the impact of the 21-day countrywide lockdown.


Demand soars but startups run into roadblocks

E-grocery delivery

The 21-day lockdown has heightened demand for groceries and daily essentials, but startups like BigBasket, Grofers, Ninjacart, and Dunzo are facing on-ground challenges.


6 free apps to break the monotony of WFH

Coronavirus work from home

(Source: Shutterstock)

Here is a list of few tried and tested free apps that will help break the monotony and bring out your hidden talents during the coronavirus outbreak.


Convenient car travel for the differently-abled

Caruna

The team at Caruna

Developed by an engineer, Caruna is an automotive accessibility product that helps the differently-abled and elderly to move in and out of a car easily.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mahindra & Mahindra to ready ventilator prototype in 3 days, plans to price it at Rs 7500

Press Trust of India

Hike wants to create your virtual clone and tap into a new economy

Ramarko Sengupta

Walmart to sync Indian MSMEs to global sourcing programme

Vishal Krishna

Launched from a 2 BHK apartment, this Pune-based startup now makes Rs 1 Cr revenue

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
How Indian startups are hustling during COVID-19 lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From tradition to modernity: how this insurance surveyor collects, curates and promotes art in Mangaluru

Madanmohan Rao

Coronavirus: Healthtech startups and telemedicine prove to be the need of the hour

Apurva P

[Startup Bharat] Amid coronavirus, this healthtech startup is enabling social distancing at clinics

Debolina Biswas

[App Fridays] These apps will keep you meaningfully engaged during lockdowns and self-isolation

Sohini Mitter

How coronavirus has landed foodtech players Swiggy and Zomato a double whammy

Sindhu Kashyaap

Coronavirus: COVID-19 updates for March 26

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru