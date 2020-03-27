How Indian startups are hustling during COVID-19 lockdown
As India goes into complete lockdown to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, these startups are continuing to hustle in these trying times.
Startups hustling during nationwide lockdown
FM unveils COVID-19 economic package
The government unveiled a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package involving free foodgrain and cooking gas to the poor for the next three months, among others.
A new coronavirus portable testing kit
UK researchers have developed a portable smartphone-based kit that sequences genetic material from a throat swab and can detect coronavirus in just 50 minutes.
Insurance cover for healthcare workers
The government has finalised an economic stimulus package to deal with the impact of the 21-day countrywide lockdown.
Demand soars but startups run into roadblocks
The 21-day lockdown has heightened demand for groceries and daily essentials, but startups like BigBasket, Grofers, Ninjacart, and Dunzo are facing on-ground challenges.
6 free apps to break the monotony of WFH
Here is a list of few tried and tested free apps that will help break the monotony and bring out your hidden talents during the coronavirus outbreak.
Convenient car travel for the differently-abled
Developed by an engineer, Caruna is an automotive accessibility product that helps the differently-abled and elderly to move in and out of a car easily.
