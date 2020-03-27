How Indian startups are hustling during COVID-19 lockdown

As India goes into complete lockdown to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, these startups are continuing to hustle in these trying times.





File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The government unveiled a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package involving free foodgrain and cooking gas to the poor for the next three months, among others.





UK researchers have developed a portable smartphone-based kit that sequences genetic material from a throat swab and can detect coronavirus in just 50 minutes.





The government has finalised an economic stimulus package to deal with the impact of the 21-day countrywide lockdown.





The 21-day lockdown has heightened demand for groceries and daily essentials, but startups like BigBasket, Grofers, Ninjacart, and Dunzo are facing on-ground challenges.





(Source: Shutterstock)

Here is a list of few tried and tested free apps that will help break the monotony and bring out your hidden talents during the coronavirus outbreak.





The team at Caruna

Developed by an engineer, Caruna is an automotive accessibility product that helps the differently-abled and elderly to move in and out of a car easily.





