Auto industry seeks bold fiscal measures in the Budget to revive growth

The auto industry also seeks an incentive-based scrappage policy and an increase in re-registration charges of vehicles to discourage use of old vehicles.

By Press Trust of India
13th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In the middle of a prolonged slowdown, the automobile industry has asked the government to take bold fiscal measures to revive the sector that has reported its worst-ever sales decline in two decades during 2019, industry sources said.


In the upcoming Union Budget, the auto industry has sought measures, such as reduction in GST rates on vehicles and abolition of duty on import of lithium-ion battery cells to encourage electric mobility.


The industry, which has been facing a downturn for almost a year now, has also sought an incentive-based scrappage policy and an increase in re-registration charges of vehicles to discourage the use of old vehicles.


Sources said that the introduction of BS-VI emission norms is a positive step to reduce emissions significantly but the initiative would lead to an eight to 10 percent increase in vehicle cost, leading to enhanced GST collections for government.


"However, this extra cost would lead to a fall in demand. As a win-win situation, we are requesting the government to consider reducing GST on BS-VI vehicles to 18 percent from the current 28 percent from April onwards," an industry source said.


Auto industry
Also Read

Despite sales dip, Mercedes maintains pole position for 5th straight year


The decision-making power for GST reduction lies with the GST Council and not related to the Budget directly but this is an important element for demand revival, he added.


The auto industry is also scrapping duty on import of lithium-ion battery cells so that battery packs can be manufactured locally and progressively cell manufacturing can also be established in the country. It would also help in reducing the cost of electric vehicles and aid in accelerating adoption of green mobility in the country, another source said.


He added that a formal incentive-based scrappage policy with monetary support from the government as well as manufacturers is required to take old vehicles off the roads and generate demand for new vehicles.


"Incentive in the form of 50 percent tax rebate in GST, road tax and registration charges is proposed," the source noted.


The industry has also sought adequate Budget allocation for the Ministry of Urban Development to support state transport undertakings in procuring buses.


"Robust public transportation will reduce the number of vehicles on the road, thereby will reduce pollution and hence positively impact climate change. This would also lead to reviving demand for commercial vehicles which is very much needed in the current economic scenario," the source said.


Besides, the industry has asked increase in depreciation rate on passenger vehicle and two-wheelers to 25 percent to have depreciation aligned to real useful life of the vehicle. Similarly, it has asked the government to permanently withdraw the proposed hike in the vehicle registration fee as a higher fee would further impact the demand negatively.


"Besides, we are seeking income tax benefits on the interest part of vehicle loan to be provided to individuals purchasing green vehicles," the source noted. The automobile industry recorded its worst-ever sales decline in two decades in 2019, with an unprecedented slowdown hampering vehicle offtake across segments.


According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) last week, all vehicle segments reported de-growth last year as low consumer sentiments, weak rural demand and economic slowdown took a toll on demand.


Overall wholesale of vehicles during the year across categories, including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, saw a decline of 13.77 per cent in 2019 at 2,30,73,438 units as against 2,67,58,787 units in 2018.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

[Year in review 2019] Things that went wrong with Indian auto industry last year


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Royal Enfield releases new teaser for BS-VI compliant Himalayan

YS Auto

Royal Enfield launches BS-VI Classic 350 in India at Rs 1,65,025

YS Auto

5 Royal Enfield competitors available in India

YS Auto

Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycles which will blow your mind

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
Failure builds character – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Maruti Vitara Brezza becomes the fastest compact SUV to cross 5 lakh sales milestone

YS Auto

Royal Enfield releases new teaser for BS-VI compliant Himalayan

YS Auto

Kia Motors to launch Carnival in India: here are the top 7 features expected to be present in the upcoming MPV

YS Auto

2019 witnesses worst-ever decline in auto sales; passenger vehicle sales decline 1.24pc: SIAM

Press Trust of India

Despite sales dip, Mercedes maintains pole position for 5th straight year

Press Trust of India

Mahindra e-KUV 100 set to become the most affordable electric vehicle in India

YS Auto

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore