Despite sales dip, Mercedes maintains pole position for 5th straight year

Mercedes will also be the first luxury carmaker to completely make a transition to BS-VI portfolio with petrol and diesel models shortly.

By Press Trust of India
10th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday said it remained the market leader in the domestic luxury car segment for the fifth straight year in 2019, selling 13,786 units.


However, this was 12.7 percent lower from 2018, when it had sold 15,538 units.


In the December quarter, the Pune-based company clocked a sales growth of 3.3 percent, selling 3,781 units -- its highest ever quarterly volume, it said in a statement.


The company also sounded bullish about 2020 and said it will continue with its product offensive, which will begin with the launch of an all-new GLE on January 28.


The company said it could maintain its pole position on the back of a record 54 percent growth in its performance vehicles segment led by the CLA, GLA, and GLS models, whose new generation variants will be available from Q2 of 2020.


Mercedes GLC
Also Read

The new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 and the rise of luxury SUVs


"Amid strong macroeconomic headwinds, our volumes in Q4 also grew by 15.41 percent from Q3 2019, taking the overall volume to 13,786 units in 2019, down 12.7 percent from 2018," the company said.


Against this, its rival BMW saw its volumes dip 13.8 percent to 9,641 units in 2019 from 11,105 units in 2018. The German carmaker despatched 9,000 BMWs and 641 Minis in the year. Besides, its two-wheeler brand, BMW Motorrad sold 2,403 motorcycles last year.


The third German player Audi is yet to disclose its sales numbers.


Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and Chief Executive Martin Schwenk said, "We are satisfied with our performance in 2019 despite facing strong macroeconomic headwinds, specifically in the first three quarters. We were able to positively influence customer sentiment with our solutions and achieved the new best-ever Q4."

The year 2020 is going to be another important year for the firm, and it continues to be optimistic about mid- to long-term prospects, he added.


The company had an overwhelming response to its entire BS-IV portfolio, and it is now ready with the all-new BS-VI range, ahead of the deadline, he said.


This year, the market will witness a strong product offensive from Mercedes-Benz, beginning with the new GLE, followed by some of the most significant product introductions from its global portfolio, including those without any predecessors, Schwenk said.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

BMW India sales decline by 13 pc to 9,641 units in 2019


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

IT raids, firing, and vendor disagreements - all that is brewing inside OYO

Sindhu Kashyaap

Uber zooms focus on safety; pilots new features in India including audio recording

Rashi Varshney

Investment in India's real estate sector to rise 5pc to $6.5B: Report

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Baby care startup Mamaearth secures Rs 130 Cr from Sequoia India, existing investors

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Rob Smedley reveals how AWS is powering Formula 1; IT raids, firings - all that is brewing at OYO
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

2019 witnesses worst-ever decline in auto sales; passenger vehicle sales decline 1.24pc: SIAM

Press Trust of India

Mahindra e-KUV 100 set to become the most affordable electric vehicle in India

YS Auto

Mahindra Electric vehicles and Lithium clock over 100 million kilometres

YS Auto

BMW India sales decline by 13 pc to 9,641 units in 2019

Press Trust of India

Aiming for dominant position in electric bicycle segment in Europe: Hero Cycles

Press Trust of India

Hyundai, Uber announce joint partnership to build Air Taxies at CES 2020

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore