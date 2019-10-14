Best 200-250 cc motorcycle to upgrade for Indian riders

Graduating from a 150-160 cc motorcycle, the next best step up for an average Indian motorcycle rider is the 200-250 cc segment. Quarter-litre motorcycles hold a special place in the heart of most riders. They offer enough grunt to give you the adrenaline rush without going fully overboard and intimidating. Besides that, bigger and more premium bikes also offer better brakes which help in reducing the stopping distance, making your ride safer. Here are 5 of our favourite 200-250cc motorcycles on sale in India:





Suzuki Gixxer SF 250





The newest entrants to the market, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, is one of the most practical option in the world of quarter-litres. Launched initially only in India, the bike is now also on sale in Nepal and is available as a private import in Japan. In fact, the fully-faired motorcycle is set to make its official debut in Japan at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show. The neat European styling of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is a looker and the minimal use of sticker in the standard variant adds to the appeal. However, we wish Suzuki offered more colours in the standard trim other than the Silver and Black options.





Powering the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is a 249 cc single cylinder oil-cooled, SOHC engine. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine produces 26.5 PS of power and 22.6 Nm of torque. Besides that, the specially crafted Suzuki Oil Cooling System, uses a fan to cool the coolant (in this case the oil). The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 weighs 161 kg and has a 165 mm ground clearance.





Features list of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 include an LED headlamp, dual-channel ABS, digital instrumentation and Suzuki Easy Start System. Suzuki also has a MotoGP Edition on offer which gets the livery from their MotoGP machine.





Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced at INR 1.70 lakhs for the standard trim and INR 1.71 lakhs for the MotoGP Edition. A naked Suzuki Gixxer 250 is also on offer at INR 1.60 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).





KTM Duke 250





Hands down, the KTM Duke 250 is the best small-capacity KTM available on sale in India. It provides a great balance among performance, features and pricing. The chiselled looks of the KTM Duke 250 are a great crowd puller. Colour options for this lightweight and powerful quarter-litre include the lovely KTM Orange and white.





The powertrain is derived from the KTM Duke 390 and is a re-sleeved unit. This 248.8 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC mill produces 30 PS of power and 24 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a 6-speed unit and gets a slipper clutch. KTM Duke 250 has a low dry weight of 146 kg and ground clearance of 185 mm. However, the 830 mm seat height is slightly on the higher side. Brakes include discs brakes at both ends with radially mounted calliper in the front.





Suspension duties of the KTM Duke 250 are taken care of by upside down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear. Both sourced from WP Suspensions. The bike gets a halogen headlamp with an LED daytime running unit and the standard LCD instrumentation doing duty in the KTM Duke 200 and RC200. Besides that, the brakes are assisted by a dual-channel ABS.





KTM Duke 250 is priced at INR 1.81 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).





Bajaj Pulsar RS200





The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is the most visually attractive motorcycle in the 200-250 cc segment in India. This power-packed Pulsar offers ample amounts of performance and premium features in a fully-faired design. Besides that, the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 also boasts of the wackiest looking tail lamp in the market. Colour options of Red, Blue and Black add stars to the design.





At the heart of the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 is a 199.5 cc triple-spark, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine which traces its origins from the KTM Duke 200. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine produces 24.5 PS of power and 18.6 Nm of torque. Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 has a kerb weight of 164 kg and ground clearance of 157 mm. Besides that, the brakes are discs at both ends with a single-channel ABS.





Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 gets twin projector headlamps, 130 section rear tyre and a mix of digital-analogue instrumentation. Prices start at INR 1.42 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).





Benelli Leoncino 250





The Sino-Italian company’s latest, the Benelli Leoncino 250 is inspired from the bigger and more powerful Leoncino 500. Combining neo-retro design with modern elements like LED lighting and LCD instrumentation, the Benelli Leoncino 250 is a great package for people looking for an upgrade. Colour options include Red, White, Brown and Grey.





Benelli Leoncino 250 is driven by a 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine churns out 25.8 PS of power and 21 Nm of torque. The bike has a 170 mm ground clearance and gets petal discs at both ends. Suspension is taken care of by a monoshock in the rear and 41 mm upside-down fork in the front.





Benelli has left no stone unturned in making the Leoncino 250 a premium offering. A wide 150-section rear tyre, dual-channel ABS aluminium alloy wheels and premium looking mudguard. And boy that lion emblem on the front mudguard looks amazing. We just wish the licence plate could be positioned somewhere else!





The Benelli Leoncino 250 carries a premium price tag at INR 2.5 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the lack of a direct rival makes the Benelli Leoncino 250 a unique offering.





TVS Apache RTR 200 4V





One of the most value for money offering the 200-250 cc segment, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V was recently updated with Bluetooth connectivity. This naked motorcycle is a track focused motorcycle which can also double up as a great everyday motorcycle. Also, the linear power delivery of the machine will keep an ear to ear grin plastered on your face all day.





The 197.75 cc single cylinder, oil-cooled engine of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is butter smooth and gets a slick 5-speed gearbox. Output figures stand at 20.5 PS of power and 18.1 Nm of torque. The gearbox is also assisted by a slipper clutch. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has a kerb weight of 151 kg and a ground clearance of 180 mm. Besides that, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets a rear monoshock tuned by KYB.





TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets standard halogen headlamp, petal discs at both ends and a dual-channel ABS. Also, the bike also gets a connected instrumentation with turn by turn navigation and call alerts as seen in the TVS NTorq 125. The mobile application accompanying the bike comes with features like Lean Angle Mode, Tour Mode, Navigation, Race Telemetry and Crash Alert. The latter sends SMS alert to emergency contacts when the bike detects a fall (within 180 seconds of the fall).





The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V starts at INR 1.14 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).