Best 150 cc motorcycles we want to be launched in India

The 150 cc segment offers a great balance between running costs and performance. Not only are they fun to ride, but also a delight to your wallet. In fact, they are a delight to learn the tricks of the trade! In fact, in a country like India, a premium 150 cc is the perfect stepping stone for riders before graduating to a quarter-litre or even a sub 400 cc motorcycle. While we have the gem Yamaha R15 v3.0 on sale in India, here are 5 premium 150 cc motorcycles we want to be launched in India:





Honda CBR150R: Baby 'Blade





Competing against the Yamaha R15 v3.0, the Honda CBR150R has been a long-standing rival, not just in India but the world over. However, the latest iteration bike is still eagerly awaited in the Indian market and Honda has still not shared any official plans. And boy we love to see how the market here now reacts to the Honda CBR150R now in its premium avatar, especially with the new CBR250RR inspired looks.





Powering the Honda CBR150R is a 149 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine produces 17.1 PS of power and 14.4 Nm of torque. Brakes include discs at both ends with ABS. An Emergency Signal Stop (ESS) system is also available in the Honda CBR150R which flashes the tail lamp in case of hard braking.





Honda CBR150R is fitted with conventional telescopic fork up front and a monoshock in the rear. However, unlike most motorcycles in its class, the CBR150R gets adjustable preload not just in the rear but front as well. Besides that, the Honda CBR150R also gets a new all-digital instrumentation, clip-on handlebar and LED headlamps.





If introduced in India, we expect the Honda CBR150R to be priced at around INR 1.3 lakhs.





Suzuki GSX-R150: Gixxer’s posh cousin from South Bombay





The Japanese sure do know how to make affordable, sporty motorcycles. Just look at the Suzuki GSX-R150. Styled on the lines of the flagship GSX-R1000R, the baby GSX brings a plethora of everyday features and would be a great option for budding motorcycle enthusiasts in India.





At the heart of the Suzuki GSX-R150 is a 147.3 cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC mill. The engine can produce 19.17 PS of power and 14 Nm of torque, while the gearbox is a 6-speed unit. While the performance figures are close to that of the R15 v3.0, it does not get variable valve timing, slipper clutch or adjustable front suspension. Brakes are petal units at both ends with ABS while suspension too include conventional telescopic fork up front and rear monoshock.





However, the low seat height of 785 mm is what makes the Suzuki GSX-R150 a great option even for shorter riders. Besides that, the bike gets Suzuki Easy Start System, keyless ignition and a digital instrumentation.





We expect the Suzuki GSX-R150, if launched, to be priced between INR 1.2 lakhs to INR 1.35 lakhs.





Yamaha XSR155: A taste of Japanese whisky





Neo retro motorcycles have become a fan favourite around the world and Yamaha’s latest in the segment is the XSR155. The motorcycle borrows the cycle parts from the R15 and gives your prospective ride a retro makeover with a modern touch. Yamaha XSR155 was launched in Thailand in August 2019 and is expected to hit Indian shores sometime next year.





The powertrain is the same 155 cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve, SOHC unit doing duty in the R15 v3.0. This powertrain can squeeze out 19.3 PS of power and 14.7 Nm of torque. Braking includes discs at both ends with ABS. Suspension duties are administered by upside-down fork in the front and a monoshock in the rear. Besides that, the Yamaha XSR155 gets aluminium die-cast swingarm.





However, the Indian version is expected to get a box-type swingarm from the Indian MT-15 and conventional telescopic fork upfront. Other features like Variable Valve Actuation, slipper clutch, LED headlamp and digital instrumentation will be retained.





Expect the Yamaha XSR155’s sticker price to hover around INR 1.4 lakhs when launched in India.





CFMoto 150NK: Chinese take on premium motorcycles





While the CFMoto range in India starts with the 300NK, the CFMoto 150NK will be great addition to India’s performance 150 cc motorcycle segment. The bike has a simple, no-nonsense design philosophy yet has the pull to make your heads turn twice.





The engine is a 149.4 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC unit. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the powerplant can produce 14.55 PS of power and 12.2 Nm of torque. While these may not seem as much, once you take in to account the lightweight 142 kg kerb weight, the CFMoto 150NK becomes a great everyday motorcycle. The top speed is claimed to be 100 kmph. Headlamp is an LED unit for low beam and a halogen unit for the high beam. Also, the instrumentation is a mix of digital and analogue.





CFMoto 150NK is fitted with disc brakes at both ends and ABS sourced from Continental. Suspension duties are administered by upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear with adjustable preload. Besides that, the bike has a very accessible 775 mm seat height, making it a perfect option for shorter riders looking for a performance 150 cc motorcycle. Also, the CFMoto 150NK has a ground clearance of 150 mm. However, a small 10-litre fuel tank capacity will have you stopping for fuel more frequently during highway riding.





If introduced in India, CFMoto will attempt to heavily localise the bike and we expect the price to hover around INR 1.2 lakhs.





Aprilia GPR 150





This baby RSV4 inspired motorcycle is retailed in China at present and is manufactured in collaboration with Foshan-based Zongshen. The motorcycle was spotted earlier in India during a dealer event in January 2019; however, Aprilia is yet to confirm the bike officially for the domestic market.





Powering the Aprilia GPR 150 is a 149 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox the engine squeezes out 18.08 PS of power and 14 Nm of torque. Brakes include a 300 mm disc up front with radially mounted calliper and a 218 mm unit in the rear. The Aprilia GPR 150’s low kerb weight of 140 kg is another plus point working in its favour. Suspension system includes upside-down fork in the front and a monoshock in the rear.





If introduced in India, expect the price tag to be on the higher side to justify Aprilia’s premium brand name. We believe that the price tag will hover around INR 1.5 lakhs.