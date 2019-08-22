2019 BMW 3 series launched in India at INR 41.40 lakhs

BMW has just launched its new sedan, the 7th generation 3 series in India. With a starting price tag of INR 41.4 lakhs (ex-showroom, India), the new BMW 3 series will be stiff competition for the Audi A4 and the Mercedes Benz C Class sedans in India.





In 2018, BMW sold more than 11,000 cars (including MINI) placing it at 2nd place in the ranking of luxury car sales in India and nearly double the sales of 3rd place Audi. After losing the crown of the best-selling luxury car maker in India at the start of the decade, BMW is looking to make a comeback and the 7th gen 3 series will play a major role in this.













BMW’s have always been known for their sporty styling and handling and this car will be no different. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said,





“The 3 is the heart and soul of BMW. As the ultimate sports sedan, for over four decades, it has been the flag bearer of ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’. In its new avatar, the 3 has outdone itself once again! Built for thrill and driven by technology, the all-new BMW 3 Series is an automobile that creates an impeccable harmony between the driver, the machine and the road.”





The all new BMW 3 series will be available in 2 diesel (BMW 320d Sport and BMW 320d Luxury Line) and in one petrol variant (BMW 330i M Sport) which are locally produced. The ex-showroom prices are as follows –





Model & Price





1) BMW 320d Sport - INR 41,40,000





2) BMW 320d Luxury Line - INR 46,90,000





3) BMW 330i M Sport - INR 47,90,000









All-new BMW 3 series is now fitted with BMW’s Virtual Assistant, a digital personality of the vehicle that responds to voice commands. Drivers can operate several car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. It can be addressed by saying “Hey BMW” or a customer-defined wake word, thereby adding an individual touch to the car.





Under the hood, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330i produces an output of 259 PS of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.8 seconds. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320d produces an output of 192 PS and 400 Nm. The BMW 320d accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.8 seconds.





This motor is connected to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission for silky smooth gear shifts which occur even before you can blink your eye. To make your driving experience more comfortable, one can even use the paddle shifters which are found behind the steering wheel.





The car is full of tech with the BMW Gesture Control, Wireless Charging and Wireless Apple CarPlay®. The car also includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch Control Display and Park Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering.





Talking about safety, the new 3 series includes six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control including Cornering Brake Control, electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor and ISOFIX child seat mounting.





The All-new BMW 3 series is now available across all BMW dealerships across India.