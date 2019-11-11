BMW Motorrad brings in F 900 R, F 900 XR, S 1000 XR, and Concept R18/2 motorcycles at EICMA 2019

At the ongoing EICMA 2019 in Milan, BMW Motorrad has unveiled two brand new motorcycles, one major update, and a stylish concept cruiser. These include the two new twins BMW F 900 R roadster and BMW F 900 XR adventure sport, S 1000 RR based BMW S 1000 XR, and a performance cruiser concept, BMW Concept R18/2.





Here’s all you need to know about BMW’s new products from EICMA 2019.

BMW F 900 XR

The Munich-based manufacturer managed to surprise everyone at EICMA 2019 with not one but two new twin-cylinder motorcycles. In essence, the BMW F 900 XR is a sports motorcycle that has the versatility of a GS series product.





Those bug-eyed headlamps will remind you of the adorable dragon ‘Toothless’ from How to Train Your Dragon movie series.









More importantly, zipping through long mountainous roads all day long will be child’s play for this bike.





A tall and adjustable windshield has been provided to protect the rider from wind blasts. The motorcycle gets a new steel bridge frame and a newly developed slim steel frame. For the first time in the world, the new BMW twins get a light, plastic-welded fuel tanks. Its capacity in the F 900 XR is 15.5 litres.





The suspension system includes a 43mm upside-down telescopic fork in the front and a monoshock in the rear with preload, rebound damping adjustability. Being an adventure sport, the F 900 XR also boasts of increased travel than the roadster.





BMW F 900 XR’s powertrain traces its origins to the F 850 GS introduced in 2018. The engine displacement has been increased from 853cc to 895cc.





This engine can produce 105 PS of power and 92 Nm of torque. BMW claims that more than 87 Nm of torque will be available at low engine speeds between 4,500 rpm to 8,500 rpm.





The six-speed gearbox gets an anti-hopping clutch with the engine is supported by dynamic traction control. The engine also gets twin opposed counterbalancers for reducing vibrations.









Providing control over the F 900 XR (and the F 900 R) will be twin riding modes (Rain and Road). Other electronic riding aids include ABS, dynamic brake control, and engine drag torque control.





The brakes include twin 320 mm discs up front with four-piston callipers and a 265mm disc in the rear with a single-piston calliper.





The bike tips the scales at 219 kg (wet). Colour options include Light White, Galvanic Gold Metallic, and Racing Red.

BMW F 900 R





The BMW F 900 R is positioned as a sporty and dynamic everyday roadster, which shares the powertrain and other cycle parts with the F 900 XR. However, being a street-focused sporty motorcycle, the F 900 R gets a shorter wheel travel.





With a focus towards agility, the bike sports a small tail section and misses out on the adjustable windshield. Also, the fuel tank capacity is down to 13 litres.





Fuel tank extensions are smaller in size while the headlamp too is a single LED unit. The BMW F 900 R also has a reduced kerb weight of 211kg.





Colour options include Blackstorm Metallic, San Marino Blue Metallic, and Hockenheim Silver Metallic/Racing Red.









Both the BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR bikes get an adaptive cornering light as an optional accessory. The instrumentation console is a 6.5 inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity offering the ability to conveniently talk on the phone, listen to music, or navigate while riding.





Height adjustable seats (770mm to 865mm) are also on offer in both the bikes. Both clutch and brake levers are adjustable.





BMW S 1000 XR





The BMW S 1000 XR is based on the new S 1000 RR and has emerged lighter, faster, and smarter. The new fuel tank flanks and body parts around the seat area help the rider to grab the bike tighter, helping in enhancing the handling.





The new ergonomic triangle between the handlebar ends, seat surface, and footrests make for optimum ergonomics.





Powering the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is a 999cc four-cylinder engine from the S 1000 RR, which is five kg lighter than the old engine. This engine produces 165 PS of power and 114 Nm of torque. It promises linear power delivery with the fourth, fifth, and sixth gears now getting longer ratios in order to reduce noise, fuel consumption, and engine speed level. The powertrain is supported by an anti-hopping clutch and for the first time gets an engine drag torque control.









BMW has offered the new S 1000 XR with four riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic, and a fully configurable Dynamic Pro). Other riding aids include a wheelie control, traction control, cruise control, and hill start assist. The instrumentation console is a 6.5 inch TFT display with an arrow-based navigation system. Lighting is all LED while colour options include Ice Grey and Racing Red/White Aluminium.









The frame and the double-sided swingarm have undergone a weight reduction by 2.1kg. To put that into perspective, the new S 1000 XR weighs 226 kg (wet), which is a reduction of a whole 10kg.

BMW Concept R18/2





The bike is inspired by the Concept R18 showcased at Concorso d'Eleganza earlier this year. However, the Concept R18/2 is a dynamic custom cruiser with a performance appeal.





The fairing, teardrop fuel tank and the seat of the S 1000 XR forms a flowing line, which culminates with a short rear fender. The paint scheme is an eye-catching Candy Apple Red Metallic shade.









Speaking about the concept motorcycle, Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design BMW Motorrad, said, “In contrast to the classic, elegant BMW Motorrad Concept R 18, the Concept R 18 /2 draws on its large boxer engine and frame to create a modern custom concept. The Concept R 18 /2 is uniquely extrovert. Elements from the past and future of BMW Motorrad merge here to create a captivating cruiser, making a powerful statement. It's a highly emotional bike designed for active riding. At the same time, the Concept R 18 /2 reflects the range of characterisations and customer dreams that we are able to realise using the same backbone.”





Powering the new concept is the same 1,800cc twin-cylinder Boxer air and oil-cooled engine. Also, the motorcycle is fitted with a 19-inch front and 16-inch cast iron wheels.





Brakes include Brembo brake callipers at both ends while the exhaust consists of a Hattech stainless steel tailpipe system.









However, no official communication on the BMW Concept R18/2 has been shared by the German manufacturer.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

﻿