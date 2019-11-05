Honda unveils most powerful CBR1000RR-R motorcycle at EICMA 2019

The 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade motorcycle gets a new six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit as well as new ‘Sport’ and ‘Track’ modes.

By Neelanjan Chakraborty
5th Nov 2019
Honda has taken the wraps off the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R motorcycle, taking the Fireblade badging to a new high. The flagship sports bike by Honda gets a brand new powerplant, the most powerful series production in-line, four-cylinder engine.


2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade
Powering the new Honda CBR1000RR-R is a brand-new short stroke 999.9 cc engine with the same 81 mm x 48.5 mm bore and stroke as the RC213V-S, the maniac road-legal MotoGP inspired machine. The powerplant gets a swap to finger followers and Diamond Like Coating cams, which increases durability and reduces friction. A shorter cam chain has also been introduced. Also, the new titanium alloy forged con rods have beryllium-copper coated small ends, and Teflon coated piston skirts.




All these have helped the new Fireblade emerge with a significantly increased output. The engine now produces 217 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. That’s the same power output as the Ducati Panigale V4R! The engine is also Euro 5 compliant now and gets a new Akrapovic sourced exhaust system. However, the bike has gained six kilograms and now has a kerb weight of 201 kg.




The suspension system includes 43 mm upside-down BPF Showa up-front and a BFR-C monoshock in the rear, with a swingarm similar to the RC213V-S. Tyres include Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres with Nissin callipers in the front and Brembo in the rear.


The Fireblade SP variant gets a second-generation semi-active Öhlins EC 43 mm NPX front fork and an Öhlins TTX36 Smart-EC monoshock in the rear. The brakes also received a significant upgrade in the SP variant. They are the latest Brembo Stylema callipers in the front and the same rear Brembo monoblock calliper used on the RC213V-S.


2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

The new aerodynamic package includes new winglets that are being termed ‘unbelievable’ by Grand Prix motorcycle racer Marc Marquez himself. Colour options for the new Honda CRB1000RR-R Fireblade and Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP include a Grand Prix Red and a Matte Pearl Black.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Neelanjan Chakraborty

