[YS Exclusive] India to be first market to get CFMoto 300SR in April-May 2020

India will be the first market to receive Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto’s upcoming fully-faired sports motorcycle CFMoto 300SR in April-May 2020. Showcased first as the CFMoto 250SR concept in China, the motorcycle was earlier set to be launched in August 2020.









The CFMoto 300SR is fitted with twin LED headlamps surrounded by LED daytime running lights. A tall windscreen hides a coloured TFT instrumentation and a high set clip-on handlebar. The suspension duties will be administered by upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear.





Brakes include discs at both ends with J.Juan sourced callipers. Adding to the safety net is a dual-channel ABS.





Speaking to AutoStory, Vamsi Krishna, CEO, CFMoto India, said, “If things go as per plans, I will be ready with stocks and launch the CFMoto 300SR in April 2020 itself. India will be the first market to the fully-faired motorcycle based on the 250SR concept. We are keen on the localisation part and will be assembling the motorcycle in India. We will be beginning the homologation process from next month itself.”





CFMoto launched the 300NK, 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT models in India in July 2019. The company is expected to begin deliveries from next week. Its first dealership will be in Mumbai, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai later this month. CFMoto will be entering four additional cities by December 2019.





The CFMoto 300SR is expected to share the powertrain with street naked model 300NK, which is fitted with a 292.4cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill. In this, the engine can produce 33.9 PS of power and 20.5 Nm of torque. The new faired version will possibly continue with similar performance figures, albeit in a slightly different tune.

















With the 300NK priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), we expect the 300SR to carry a price tag around Rs 2.5 lakh.





The 300SR will be competing against the likes of TVS Apache RR 310 and KTM RC 390.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







