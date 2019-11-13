[YS Exclusive] India to be first market to get CFMoto 300SR in April-May 2020

CFMoto entered the Indian market in association with AMW Motorcycles in July 2019 and has launched four motorcycles at highly competitive price tags since.

By YS Auto
13th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India will be the first market to receive Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto’s upcoming fully-faired sports motorcycle CFMoto 300SR in April-May 2020. Showcased first as the CFMoto 250SR concept in China, the motorcycle was earlier set to be launched in August 2020.


CFMoto 250SR concept to inspire CFMoto 300SR
Also Read

First electric motorcycle unveiled by Bengaluru-based startup Ultraviolette Automotive


The CFMoto 300SR is fitted with twin LED headlamps surrounded by LED daytime running lights. A tall windscreen hides a coloured TFT instrumentation and a high set clip-on handlebar. The suspension duties will be administered by upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear.


Brakes include discs at both ends with J.Juan sourced callipers. Adding to the safety net is a dual-channel ABS.


Speaking to AutoStory, Vamsi Krishna, CEO, CFMoto India, said, “If things go as per plans, I will be ready with stocks and launch the CFMoto 300SR in April 2020 itself. India will be the first market to the fully-faired motorcycle based on the 250SR concept. We are keen on the localisation part and will be assembling the motorcycle in India. We will be beginning the homologation process from next month itself.”


CFMoto launched the 300NK, 650NK, 650MT, and 650GT models in India in July 2019. The company is expected to begin deliveries from next week. Its first dealership will be in Mumbai, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai later this month. CFMoto will be entering four additional cities by December 2019.


The CFMoto 300SR is expected to share the powertrain with street naked model 300NK, which is fitted with a 292.4cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill. In this, the engine can produce 33.9 PS of power and 20.5 Nm of torque. The new faired version will possibly continue with similar performance figures, albeit in a slightly different tune.





With the 300NK priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), we expect the 300SR to carry a price tag around Rs 2.5 lakh.


The 300SR will be competing against the likes of TVS Apache RR 310 and KTM RC 390.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

CFMoto unveils the 2020 CFMoto 700 CL-X motorcycle at EICMA 2019


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Classic Legends’ Jawa Perak to launch in India on November 15

YS Auto

Electric scooter Okinawa Lite launches in India at Rs 59,990

YS Auto

Toyota launches the sub-4m compact SUV Toyota Raize in Japan

YS Auto

Made-in-India KTM Duke 125 launched in Nepal

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
Here's why OnePlus is investing Rs 1,000 Cr in India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

First electric motorcycle unveiled by Bengaluru-based startup Ultraviolette Automotive

YS Auto

Great Wall Motor wants to set up manufacturing in India by acquiring GM’s Talegaon plant

YS Auto

Classic Legends’ Jawa Perak to launch in India on November 15

YS Auto

ICAT sets up a new testing track at Manesar

YS Auto

KTM may launch the new 2020 KTM 390 Adventure at India Bike Week next month

YS Auto

BMW Motorrad brings in F 900 R, F 900 XR, S 1000 XR, and Concept R18/2 motorcycles at EICMA 2019

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore