First electric motorcycle unveiled by Bengaluru-based startup Ultraviolette Automotive

Bengaluru-based startup Ultraviolette Automotive unveiled its first electric motorcycle, the F77. Priced between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh (on-road), it is available for pre-booking starting today. The company claims to have already received 100 pre-orders and will be starting deliveries from December 2020.





The Ultraviolette F77 will be powered by an air-cooled electric motor, which is expected a maximum power of 25 kW (33.5 PS). The startup also claims that the motorcycle will have an impressive peak torque of 90 Nm. It offers three riding modes - Eco, Sport, and Insane. Acceleration time for 0 to 60 kmph stands at 2.9 seconds while the speedometer will indicate a 100 kmph sprint in 7.5 seconds. That’s not all – the F77 claims a top speed of 147 kmph.





To make this possible, the Ultraviolette F77 houses an indigenously developed 4.2 kWh lithium-ion battery made of three slim cells. The battery takes up to five hours to fully charge with a standard charger, while a fast charger will do the same in 1.5 hours. The startup claims that the F77 has a range between 130 km and 150 km in city riding conditions.





The cycle parts include a steel trellis frame with an aluminium bulk head. The suspension system includes upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear with adjustable preload.





Braking duties are administered by a 320 mm disc in the front with a four-piston radially mounted calliper and a 230 mm disc in the rear with a single-piston calliper. Also, the electric motorcycle gets steel-braided brake lines and a dual-channel ABS.





Ultraviolette’s F77 has a TFT instrumentation, which connects to the rider’s smartphone via an application. The bike also gets LTE, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity. It offers an ambient light sensor, temperature, voltage, and current sensors.





The F77 is also fitted with an impact sensor for fall and crash detection. A nine-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) decides on the amount of power and torque needed to be transmitted at any given point of time depending on the rider’s inputs.





A GPS sensor in the F77 helps with Geo-fencing, vehicle locating, and ride history. The motorcycle has a seat height of 800 mm and a kerb weight of 158 kg.





The Ultraviolette F77 will be launched first in Bengaluru.





TVS Motor holds a 25.76 percent stake in the startup and has so far invested Rs 11 crore in it.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







