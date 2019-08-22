2020 Harley-Davidson Low Ride S unveiled

The American motorcycle manufacturer has unveiled the new 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Ride S. Based on the Softail, the bike is powered by the Milwaukee Eight 114 engine. The bike carries a price tag of USD 17,999 and retailed in Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver colour options. Indian launch has not been officially confirmed yet, but an announcement can be expected later this year.





Harley-Davidson low Ride S is fitted with raised hand controls, colour-matched mini-fairing frames the headlamp unit. This setup helps in blocking the wind when riding down on the highway. Besides that, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Ride S is fitted with a high back single seat to keep the rider secure during acceleration. Also, moving away from the chrome and glitter of traditional Harleys, the new Low Ride S gets a black finish.













Speaking about the new 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Ride S, Mr. Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Styling & Design, said:





“The look of the new Low Rider S is really rooted in the legacy of the Low Rider models of the 1980s, that has a devoted following which has spread world-wide from origins in Southern California, and in the recent Dyna-based Low Rider S model. We’ve applied that coastal style and performance-first attitude to the Softail chassis to create a Low Rider S that’s more powerful and agile than ever, with a heavy dose of tough-as-nails attitude.”





Suspension system of the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Ride S includes 43 mm upside-down fork up front. The rear gets a monoshock unit. Brakes duties are administered by twin 300 mm discs in the front and a single unit in the rear. Standard ABS adds to the safety net. Besides that, the new Low Ride S is fitted with a 19-inch front wheel and 16-inch rear, both with cast aluminium spoked wheels.





Powering the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Ride S is an 1,868 cc Milwaukee Eight 114 mill. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine produces 93 PS of power and 155 Nm of torque. The bike tips the scales at 295 kg and the fuel tank can store 18.9 litres.





Harley-Davidson has been selling motorcycles since 1903. They acquired Stacyc in March 2019 which works on electric powered two-wheelers for kids. Besides that, they recently unveiled their first all-electric motorcycle, LiveWire. The latter is expected to be launched in India later this year.





Harley-Davidson’s first quarter profits for 2019 dropped by 12.3% to USD 1.19 million. However, the company wants to add 2 million new riders in the U.S by 2027. Further, Harley-Davidson wants to grow international business to 50% of annual volumes. Also, the company wants to launch 100 new high impact motorcycles during the same time period.