Hero MotoCorp to invest Rs 10,000 Cr in alternative mobility solutions

Moreover, Hero MotoCorp has confirmed its re-entry in the lucrative 150-160cc motorcycle segment with the showcase of the Xtreme 160R.

By YS Auto
19th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India’s largest selling two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, said on Tuesday that it will invest around Rs 10,000 crore in R&D for alternative mobility solutions. The amount will also be used for sustainable manufacturing facilities, network expansion, and brand building.


The company understands that the global automotive industry is passing through a very dynamic environment. With the rapid democratisation of technology, the emergence of tech-based aggregators, ride-hailing startups, and regulatory changes have disrupted the global mobility business.


Speaking about the company’s plans, Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director of Hero MotoCorp said,


“To address the new, emerging trends, we have created a separate vertical – the Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), that is working on a range of mobility solutions for the future. Hero has been working on a series of future mobility platforms in innovative formats.”


Ever since its split with its erstwhile partner Honda in 2011, Hero has focussed heavily on research and development. Between 2011 and 2020, the company has spent more than $600 million (around Rs 4,300 crore) on R&D.


Hero Xtreme 160R
Also Read

Bajaj-Triumph partnership to spawn mid-size motorcycles with priced under Rs 2 lakh


“We must collaborate with our external ecosystem, co-creating solutions that benefit the community and accelerates sustainability,” added Pawan.


Hero MotoCorp has developed an extensive ecosystem of development partners in Thailand, Spain, Italy, and Germany.


At present, the company is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030 by reducing carbon footprint through energy efficiency improvement, use of renewable power, plantation, and increased solar footprint. Besides that, it is also aiming to be waste neutral at its facilities by focussing on recycling.


Hero, with its erstwhile partner Honda, was the first to enter the 150-160cc motorcycle segment with the CBZ in 1999. The company is now re-entering the market with the Xtreme 160R.


Currently, Hero MotoCorp is the largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes produced by a single company in a calendar year for 19 consecutive years.


At present, it has eight manufacturing plants (six in India), including two facilities each in Colombia and Bangladesh.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Electric scooter startup Ather Energy expands operation to 4 more cities

Press Trust of India

Auto Expo to be held from Feb 5 to Feb 12 next year in Greater Noida

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup GO DESi raises Rs 4.5 Cr from Rukam Capital

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Facebook, Sequoia, General Atlantic invest $110M in edtech startup Unacademy

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Swiggy, Unacademy raise more than $100 million each
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Electric scooter startup Ather Energy expands operation to 4 more cities

Press Trust of India

Nitin Gadkari reaffirms India's commitment to reducing road accidents by 2030

Press Trust of India

Pune-based startup Nexzu Mobility launches three new electric bicycles

YS Auto

[YS Exclusive] Gurugram-based startup Okinawa to launch its first electric motorcycle by June 2020

YS Auto

Why Mercedes-Benz India wants to be a notch above the rest in the luxury car segment

YS Auto

Tesla plans to build heavier, long-range version of Model 3 at Shanghai Gigafactory

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore