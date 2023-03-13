Harley Davidson rolls out X 350–its smallest capacity motorcycle

Harley Davidson as a brand is synonymous with creating big and burly machines with an iconic road presence. Contrary to its tradition, the American bikemaker has now brought out its smallest capacity motorcycle.

Christened X 350, this neo-retro roadster has been launched in China and carries a price tag of CNY 33,388 (equivalent to Rs 4 lakh). The motorcycle has been co-developed by Harley Davidson alongside Chinese auto major, Qianjiang Motor, and is not likely to be sold anywhere outside China anytime soon.

Harley Davidson X 350

Design and dimensions

The design of X 350 is a perfect blend of modern and retro elements comprising a round LED headlamp with integrated DRLs; circular rear view mirrors; a sculpted, teardrop-shaped, 13.5-litre fuel tank; an exposed frame; flat side panels neatly integrating with the chiselled and floating tail section; a single-piece saddle raised up for the pillion; and a floating rear fender.

The wide handlebar complemented by neutral-set foot pegs promises a comfortable yet commanding riding ergonomics. Blacked-out elements like the frame, alloy wheels, a stubby underbelly exhaust muffler, and other mechanical components, lend the bike a sporty contrast to its overall appearance. Another attractive highlight is the illuminated Harley Davidson branding embossed on the headlight.

X 350 design highlights

In terms of dimensions, the X 350 measures 2110 mm long and 785 mm wide, and has a height of 1110 mm. It gets a wheelbase of 1410 mm and a seat height of 817 mm. Despite its compact proportions, the X 350 gets a unique street presence of a naked street roadster. The company is offering the bike in three colour options–orange, black, and grey.

Hardware and features

The hardware components on the X 350 includes a suspension setup comprising 41 mm inverted telescopic forks at the front offering rebound adjustability, and a monoshock at the rear offering preload and rebound adjustability. Braking duties are handled by dual petal disc brakes with four-piston callipers at the front and a single disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear assisted by dual-channel ABS.

Harley Davidson X 350 borrows underpinnings from QJ SRK 500

The bike rolls on 17-inch cast alloy wheels that are draped with chunky 120-section front and 160-section rear Pirelli Angel ST tyres. The naked roadster tips the weighing scales at 195 kg, and offers a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 litres.

Other notable features include an all-LED illumination, and an off-set, semi-digital instrument console. However, there is no mention of smartphone connectivity, ride modes or turn-by-turn navigation being included in the package.

Powertrain specs

Powering the X 350 is a 353cc, liquid-cooled, in-line twin engine borrowed from QJ SRK 350. This motor pumps out 36.2 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque while being paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle can clock a top speed of 143 kmph.

X 350 colour options- orange, black and grey

The new Harley Davidson X 350 is not expected to launch in India anytime in the distant future. The American brand quit independent operations in India a couple of years ago and joined hands with Hero MotoCorp, which currently handles all sales and after sales support for the former in the country. In fact, both brands are reportedly co-developing new entry-level premium motorcycles specifically for the Indian market.

(Images courtesy: Harley Davidson)