Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Harley Davidson rolls out X 350–its smallest capacity motorcycle

By Team Autostory
March 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 13 2023 11:59:26 GMT+0000
Harley Davidson rolls out X 350–its smallest capacity motorcycle
Besides X 350, Harley Davidson will also launch a bigger X 500 in China with similar underpinnings and styling.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Harley Davidson as a brand is synonymous with creating big and burly machines with an iconic road presence. Contrary to its tradition, the American bikemaker has now brought out its smallest capacity motorcycle. 

Christened X 350, this neo-retro roadster has been launched in China and carries a price tag of CNY 33,388 (equivalent to Rs 4 lakh). The motorcycle has been co-developed by Harley Davidson alongside Chinese auto major, Qianjiang Motor, and is not likely to be sold anywhere outside China anytime soon.

Harley Davidson X 350

Harley Davidson X 350

1660 people loved this story

Baby Harley Davidson ready to hit production and testing stage in China

Design and dimensions

The design of X 350 is a perfect blend of modern and retro elements comprising a round LED headlamp with integrated DRLs; circular rear view mirrors; a sculpted, teardrop-shaped, 13.5-litre fuel tank; an exposed frame; flat side panels neatly integrating with the chiselled and floating tail section; a single-piece saddle raised up for the pillion; and a floating rear fender. 

The wide handlebar complemented by neutral-set foot pegs promises a comfortable yet commanding riding ergonomics. Blacked-out elements like the frame, alloy wheels, a stubby underbelly exhaust muffler, and other mechanical components, lend the bike a sporty contrast to its overall appearance. Another attractive highlight is the illuminated Harley Davidson branding embossed on the headlight.

Harley Davidson X 350

X 350 design highlights

In terms of dimensions, the X 350 measures 2110 mm long and 785 mm wide, and has a height of 1110 mm. It gets a wheelbase of 1410 mm and a seat height of 817 mm. Despite its compact proportions, the X 350 gets a unique street presence of a naked street roadster. The company is offering the bike in three colour options–orange, black, and grey.

Hardware and features

The hardware components on the X 350 includes a suspension setup comprising 41 mm inverted telescopic forks at the front offering rebound adjustability, and a monoshock at the rear offering preload and rebound adjustability. Braking duties are handled by dual petal disc brakes with four-piston callipers at the front and a single disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear assisted by dual-channel ABS.

Harley Davidson X 350

Harley Davidson X 350 borrows underpinnings from QJ SRK 500

The bike rolls on 17-inch cast alloy wheels that are draped with chunky 120-section front and 160-section rear Pirelli Angel ST tyres. The naked roadster tips the weighing scales at 195 kg, and offers a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 litres.

Other notable features include an all-LED illumination, and an off-set, semi-digital instrument console. However, there is no mention of smartphone connectivity, ride modes or turn-by-turn navigation being included in the package.

Powertrain specs

Powering the X 350 is a 353cc, liquid-cooled, in-line twin engine borrowed from QJ SRK 350. This motor pumps out 36.2 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque while being paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle can clock a top speed of 143 kmph.

Harley Davidson X 350

X 350 colour options- orange, black and grey

1979 people loved this story

Keeway tries to replicate Harley Davidson’s styling on its new V302c

The new Harley Davidson X 350 is not expected to launch in India anytime in the distant future. The American brand quit independent operations in India a couple of years ago and joined hands with Hero MotoCorp, which currently handles all sales and after sales support for the former in the country. In fact, both brands are reportedly co-developing new entry-level premium motorcycles specifically for the Indian market.

(Images courtesy: Harley Davidson)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Honda CB350 range gets six new accessory kits, prices start at Rs 7,500

Honda launched new 100cc Shine at Rs 64,900; rivals Hero Splendor Plus

Animeta plans on onboarding 200 creators across India, SEA and the US

[YS Exclusive] Meet Aseem Ghavri, Ashneer Grover’s secret co-founder at Third Unicorn

Daily Capsule
SVB collapse shakes global markets
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Honda launched new 100cc Shine at Rs 64,900; rivals Hero Splendor Plus

Kawasaki Z900 RS returns to India, priced at Rs 16.47 lakh

Porsche reveals plans for all-electric Cayenne, global debut likely by 2026

Hyundai close to acquiring General Motors-owned Talegaon plant