A

Hero MotoCorp pulls out of Auto Expo 2020

Auto Expo 2020 will be held at Greater Noida between February 7, 2020 and February 12, 2020

By YS Auto
16th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest selling motorcycle manufacturer, has decided not to participate at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. This move comes when big names like Royal Enfield and TVS Motors have decided not to participate in the biennial event. The Gurgaon based manufacturer in the past has showcased some outrageously advanced concept models, including a 620 cc parallel-twin Hero Hastur in 2014.


With India and the world economy going through a major slowdown, manufacturers have been trying various methods cut costs. While a certain manufacturer decided to join hands with an Indian carmaker to reduce losses, companies have started reducing the contractual labourers. Some have even started to offer Voluntary Retirement Schemes to its employees.


Hero E-Duet


Adding further salt to the injury has been the governments rather eccentric approach towards electric vehicles. We expect Hero MotoCorp to join the trend started by Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield to organise a press conference a day or two before the Auto Expo to showcase their latest and greatest.


The statement released by Hero MotoCorp said, “The domestic two-wheeler industry has been passing through a time of volatility, with market demand still continuing to be sluggish. Notwithstanding these challenges, Hero MotoCorp - and indeed the entire industry - is gearing up for the migration to the new emission norms ahead of the mandatory deadline of April 1, 2020. At a time such as this, it is prudent for us to prioritise our resources towards meeting business objectives for the benefit of our customers and other stakeholders. However, participation in the Expo would require months of preparation and allocation of massive resources - both in terms of financial spends and manpower. In keeping with the prioritised objectives, the Company has decided after much deliberation, to skip the upcoming Auto Expo.”


Hero MotoCorp’s sales were down by 20.4% to 6,12,204 units in September 2019. To attract first time buyers, Hero has introduced several special schemes including low down-payment, aggressive interest rates and easy EMIs.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

5 reasons to vroom with these electric vehicle startups

YS Auto

India's largest selling scooters in August 2019 - Check prices, specs and image

YS Auto

Mumbai-based startup Bodhishop delivers desi cow products, ensuring cows are not sent to slaughterhouses

Sameer Ranjan

[Funding alert] Bengaluru startup UrbanPiper raises $7.5M in Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia India

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Namrata Ganatra's journey from fintech to edtech (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter unvelied; deliveries begin in January 2020

YS Auto

Maruti Suzuki announces support to 5 automotive start-ups

YS Auto

Ratan Tata invests an undisclosed amount in electric vehicle start-up Tork Motors

YS Auto

Best hatchbacks for first-time car owners - October 2019

YS Auto

90th Anniversary Edition Jawa Classic unveiled

YS Auto

Best 200-250 cc motorcycle to upgrade for Indian riders

YS Auto

Honda Activa 125 vs Hero Destini 125 vs Suzuki Access 125 - Specs Comparo

YS Auto

Aaveg launches new green service for employee transportation management

YS Auto

Best compact sedans in India - October 2019

YS Auto

MV Agusta announces its 5 years strategic plan

YS Auto

Best 150 cc motorcycles we want to be launched in India

YS Auto

Best premium everyday commuter motorcycles

YS Auto

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore