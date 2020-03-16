Here’s everything you need to about the new 2020 Honda City

Honda Cars India will be launching the new 2020 City later this month. The sedan, which was once the segment leader, will be different from the international spec model unveiled in Thailand in November 2019.





In its fifth-generation in India, the 2020 Honda City is bigger than the outgoing model but also the Thai spec model.









Here are five things to know about the new Honda City.

Engine options

The 2020 Honda City will be powered by the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol. It is not confirmed yet if the 1.5-litre i-DTEC turbocharged diesel engine will remain on offer or not. Gearbox options will include a six-speed manual and a CVT (continuously variable transmission) in the petrol.





The present version of the City is currently retailed only with a six-speed manual gearbox on offer with the diesel powertrain but the new version, if offered with a diesel one, will also get the CVT.





Upping the game, the 2020 Honda City’s petrol mill will churn out 121 PS of power, which is two PS more than the outgoing version. The performance figures of the diesel version are not out yet, but we expect it to be in the same ballpark of 100 PS as the outgoing iteration.





The Earth Dreams diesel engine by Honda is one of the most fuel-efficient products in the market. We expect the fifth-generation model to have a similar efficiency figure (as 25.1 kmpl to 25.6 kmpl in the outgoing iteration).





Variants

The present version is retailed in four variants (SV, V, VX, and ZX). However, the 2020 Honda City will be offered only in three variants (V, VX, and ZX).





The sportier RS variant retailed in the international market may be offered later depending on the market reaction.

Features

The Honda City will retain LED headlamp and LED fog lights. The car will get new sixteen-inch alloy wheels. Interiors will include a new dashboard, possibly with all-black interiors.





The instrumentation will be a new eight-inch touchscreen unit with support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Driver information display too will be an all-digital unit.





Besides, the new sedan will get features like ventilated seats, electric sunroof, synthetic leather upholstery, and an eight-speaker sound system. Also, the 2020 Honda City will get several advanced electric driving aides.





These include the likes of traction control, vehicle stability assist, and cruise control. Adding to the safety net will include headrests and three-point seat belts for all five passengers.

Dimensions

The new 2020 Honda City will have the same wheelbase of 2,600 mm as the outgoing fourth-generation model. The Thai spec model, though, has a wheelbase of 2,589 mm.





It measures 4,549 mm in length (up from 4,440 mm), 1,748 mm in width (up from 1,695 mm), and 1,489 mm in height (down from 1,495 mm).





Price

Ditching the base SV variant will allow Honda to price the new City higher than the outgoing version. At present, the petrol City starts at Rs 9.91 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.31 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, the Japanese carmaker upgraded the fourth-generation City (petrol only) to meet the new BS-VI emission norms.





The diesel City ranges between Rs 11.11 lakh and Rs 14.21 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





We expect the new City to carry a sticker price higher than the 10 lakh mark for the petrol while the BS-VI diesel fifth-gen City is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 12 lakh.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)