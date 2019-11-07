Hero MotoCorp launches India’s first BS-VI compliant motorcycle Splendor iSmart BS-VI

The Hero Splendor iSmart BS-VI motorcycle will be more agile and comfortable, thanks to its increased ground clearance and increased wheelbase.

By YS Auto
7th Nov 2019
Hero MotoCorp has launched India’s first BS-VI motorcycle, the Hero Splendor iSmart with a price tag of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Developed indigenously at Hero’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, the motorcycle is Rs 7,470 more expensive than the outgoing BS-IV compliant motorcycle.


Hero Splendor iSmart BS-VI side profile
Powering the new Hero Splendor iSmart BS-VI is a 113.2cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which now gets fuel injection with six sensors. Coupled to a five-speed gearbox, the engine produces 9 PS of power (down by 0.5 PS) and 9.89 Nm of torque (10 percent more than the outgoing model).


The bike weighs the same as the BS-IV model at 116 kg but the ground clearance has now increased from 165 mm to 180 mm. The fuel tank’s capacity has increased by 0.5 litres to 9.5 litres. Interestingly, the wheelbase has been increased from 1,245 mm to 1,270 mm.


Speaking about the latest addition to Hero’s domestic product portfolio, Sanjay Bhan, Head – Sales, After Sales and Parts, Hero MotoCorp, said,


“The launch plan for our BS-VI products has been strategically developed keeping in mind the interest of our customers and the demographic dynamics of the market. The Splendor iSmart will be made available in a phased manner across the country as we steadily ramp-up production. The price of this motorcycle is a directional guidance of the price points of our upcoming BS-VI vehicles, which will be launched sequentially in the coming months. We will be rolling-out an exciting multimedia campaign for the new Splendor iSmart BS-VI to connect with our customers.”


The cycle parts include the same conventional telescopic fork in the front with twin springs in the rear. Brakes now include a 240 mm disc as standard with the rear continuing with a drum-based setup. Hero will continue to be fitting the Splendor iSmart with i3S (start-stop) technology.


The Gurugram-based manufacturer claims that the BS-VI motorcycle produces 80 percent less sulphur-based emission. Also, the motorcycle gets a throttle position sensor, engine oil temperature sensor, and air inlet temperature sensor. A lean angle sensor has also been added to the Splendor iSmart, which will switch off the ignition in case of a fall.


Hero Splendor iSmart BS-VI front three quarter


The Hero Splendor iSmart BS-VI will be retailed in blue, red, and grey colour options. The motorcycle received its BS-VI compliance certificate from iCAT in June 2019.


The company claims that the powerplant has reduced its carbon monoxide emissions by 45 percent while NOx emissions have been reduced by 25 percent.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
YS Auto

