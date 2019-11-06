New Hero XPulse 200 Rally kit introduced at EICMA 2019

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp showcased a new rally kit for the Hero XPulse 200 at EICMA 2019 in Milan. Although not homologated for use on the streets, the kit will be significant in enhancing the motorcycle’s off-road capabilities.













Developed with the guidance provided by Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the rally kit offers new off-road focussed tyres by Maxxis. These will provide improved traction over loose travel. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear setup for the rims continue to be carried forward and trail riding will be a delight in this new combination.





The suspension setup has been given a boost with the front getting increased travel as well as adjustability. The rear too gets increased travel. Also, the exhaust is an Akrapovic sourced canister.









An extended kick stand is also on offer. All this has helped the engineers to improve the by 55 mm from the stock motorcycle to 275 mm. The Hero XPulse 200 Rally kit also offers a handlebar raiser, which combined with extended foot pegs, makes it easier for the rider to stand up and ride while tackling difficult terrain.





Speaking about the rally kit, Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are continuously innovating to enhance the customers’ riding experience. While the XPulse Rally-Kit is focussed on youth across the globe seeking the perfect machine to jump-start their rally racing potential.”





The motorcycle also gets new front (12 T) and rear (40 T) sprockets. This will help to increase acceleration but comes at the cost of top speed (an exact amount can be specified when we test the new kit). The powertrain is the same 199.6 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, two-valve, SOHC engine.





The engine produces 18.4 PS of power and 17.1 Nm of torque. Braking system remains unchanged and the bike has petal discs at both ends.









Hero MotoCorp has also showcased the Xtreme 1.R concept, XPulse 200T, XPulse 200, Hunk 200R, Hunk 200S, Ignitor 125, Splendor iSmart, Duet 125, Dash 125, and Pleasure+ at the annual motoring show.









