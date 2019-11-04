Hero MotoCorp to showcase Euro 5 compliant motorcycles at EICMA 2019

Hero MotoCorp has been a regular at EICMA for some time now. While the company has not been as outrageous with concept models there as at Indian Auto Expos, EICMA for the Gurgaon-based manufacturer has been about realistic, near production-ready models.





This time, Hero teased the Euro 5 version of the Hero Hunk 200R. The bike is retailed in India under the brand name Hero Xtreme 200R.









The Euro 5 version of the Hunk 200R continues to be fuel injected. In comparison, the BS-IV compliant Xtreme 200R in India utilises a carburettor to get fuel and air mixture inside the engine.





The new Euro 5 compliant mill boasts of over 500 mechanical and electrical components and a three-way catalytic converter. An Engine Control Module regulates the cam timing, ignition timing, fuel mixture, as well as emissions.





In its present tune, the 199.6cc air-cooled, SOHC, two-valve engine produces 18.4 PS of power and 17.1 Nm of torque. The gearbox is a five-speed unit. Unlike the other 200cc products in the market, the Hero Xtreme 200R is focussed towards being an everyday commuter - perfect for customers looking for an upgrade from their 125cc and 150cc motorcycles.





However, we would have loved to see the all-digital instrumentation console from XPulse 200 and Xtreme 200S with call/SMS alerts and a navigation assist.









In India, the Hero Xtreme 200R is priced at Rs 91,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The upcoming BS-VI variant is expected to get a price hike in the range of seven to 10 percent. The company reported a drop in sales by 18.43 percent to 5,99,248 units in October 2019. In the same month last year, Hero retailed over 7.34 lakh units.





Inventory levels have been claimed to below 30 days while motorcycle centric markets of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have experienced more than 15 percent growth in retail.





Hero even reported nearly 50,000 retail sales in the 125cc automatic scooter segment during the festive period.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







