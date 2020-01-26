Honda sells over one lakh BS-VI two-wheelers in India

Honda 2Wheelers India has said it has sold over one lakh units of its BS-VI two-wheelers. The company currently sells the Activa 125 automatic scooter and SP 125 commuter motorcycle. Earlier this month, the company unveiled its third BS-VI two-wheeler the Activa 6G.





While its erstwhile partner Hero MotoCorp was the first to get certification for its first BS-VI product, Honda was the first to make these available for retail sales. Its latest BS-VI compliant product, the Activa 6G, is its largest selling product, averaging over two lakh units a month.





Speaking on the occasion, YS Guleria, Senior Vice President, Honda 2Wheelers India, said, “Our advanced technologies like eSP, many first-in-segment features like ACG starter motor and significant mileage-up have started #AQuietRevolution. Giving more value to customers are Honda’s six-year warranty package - a first in two-wheeler industry (three years standard + three years optional extended warranty) and attractive retail finance schemes with benefits up to Rs 10,000 on our BS-VI line-up. The excitement will only grow as we move to 100 percent BS-VI production beginning February 2020.”

One of the most significant additions to Honda’s BS-VI compliant products, apart from fuel injection, has been Idle start stop system. This technology helps by switching off the engine when the vehicle comes to a stop, say at a traffic signal. To fire up the engine again, one simply has to either press the clutch (in case of SP 125) or twist the accelerator (in case of Activa 125). However, the Activa 6G misses out on this feature to keep its costs competitive.





Honda also claims it has increased the mileage of its BS-VI compliant two-wheelers. The Activa 125, SP 125, and Activa 6G are claimed to have 13 percent, 16 percent, and 10 percent more mileage, respectively.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







