Maruti Suzuki begins exporting new made-in-India S-Presso from Mundra

Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of its new SUV-styled hatchback S-Presso. The entry-level car was launched in India in September 2019. Since then, the car rose in popularity and has cemented its place in the list of top 10 selling passenger vehicles in India.





Designed and developed in-house by Maruti Suzuki’s R&D team, the S-Presso will be badged as a Suzuki hatchback in export markets. The car will be retailed in parts of Asia, Latin America, and Africa regions.





Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,





“S-Presso is a true symbol of Make in India. The car stands testament to our commitment to offering best in design, technology, and safety to our customers both locally and globally. The S-Presso is widely appreciated by customers in India and we are confident of its acceptance in international markets and we are looking to make in-roads in many new markets.”

The Maruti S-Presso is based on the fifth-generation Heartect platform. Its shares the same 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine, which is present in the Alto K10 and Celerio. In BS-VI tune, the engine produces 67.98 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT (automated manual transmission).





It borrows the steering wheel from the Ignis and retains the steering mounted controls. The instrumentation console is a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.





Safety features include dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and front seat belt reminders.





The Maruti S-Presso is priced between Rs 3.69 lakh and Rs 4.91 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Its closest competition, the Renault Kwid (with a 1.0-litre engine), is priced between Rs 4.33 lakh and Rs 4.92 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)



