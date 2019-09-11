Honda Activa 125 BS-VI launched at INR 67,490

Honda 2Wheelers India has today launched its first BS-VI compliant product, the Honda Activa 125 BS-VI. The premium scooter will be pitted against the Suzuki Access 125 and Hero Destini 125. Honda Activa 125 BS-VI is priced at INR 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is an increase of a little less than 7,000 bucks than the outgoing version.





The Honda Activa 125 continues to flaunt its usual styling elements with Honda designers sticking to their tried and tested recipe. The standard variant gets only a halogen headlamp and an analogue instrumentation. The alloy wheels variant gets a semi-digital instrumentation and LED headlamp. The top end Deluxe trim is fitted with Idling Start Stop and side stand indicator with engine inhibitor.





At the heart of the Honda Activa 125 BS-VI, is a 124 cc HET engine with eSP producing 8.3 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of torque. The engine also gets ACG (Alternating Current Generator) for a silent start. Also, the scooter gets an external fuel filler cap which can be accessed by the seat opening switch. All three variants are offered with fuel-injection.





Speaking at the launch, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME, said, “Pollution is a major concern for India. To address this concern on priority, we decided that we will move to BS-VI norms in the auto industry across the country directly from BS-IV by April 1, 2020. Launch of first BS-VI Activa 125 will be a step towards a greener environment. I congratulate Honda 2Wheelers India for taking such initiative well ahead of time.”





Honda has also upgraded the 4-in-1 lock with seat opening switch which now acts both ways. One side for accessing the under seat storage and the other for the external fuel filler cap. Besides that, unlike the Activa 5G, the Honda Activa 125 BS-VI gets telescopic suspension up front and 3-step adjustable spring in the rear.





The folks at Honda 2Wheelers India have priced the alloy wheel variant at INR 70,990 while the Deluxe trim with front disc brake will set you back by INR 74,490 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).