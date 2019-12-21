Honda marks 400 million-unit milestone in global motorcycle production

At present, Honda retails two-wheelers with engine displacement ranging from 50cc to 1,800cc, and has more than 35 manufacturing facilities across 21 countries.

By YS Auto
21st Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

It was in 1949 when Japanese automaker Honda launched ‘Dream -Type’, its first full-fledged major motorcycle. Since then to this day – on its 70th anniversary – Honda marks its 400 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production.


Interestingly, it took 48 years to reach its first 100 million unit milestone in 1997, and added another 100 million-unit to its feather in just 11 years in 2008, and 300 million in another six years in 2014.


Honda Goldwing

Honda first began its mass production outside Japan in Belgium in 1963, and gradually expanded its operations globally by adhering to its principle of locally producing in its demanding areas. At present, the enterprise is functioning in 21 countries and produces a wide range of motorcycles ranging from 50cc models to 1,800cc.


On its 70th anniversary, Takahiro Hachigo, CEO of Honda Motor Co, said: “For 70 years, Honda has provided to customers worldwide motorcycles that make life easier and enjoyable. As a result, we have achieved our 400 million-unit milestone. I am grateful to all of our customers, and everyone involved in development, manufacturing, sales, and service of our products. We will continue to do our best to provide attractive products that meet the needs and dreams of our customers worldwide.”


Here is a glimpse of Honda’s milestones over the years.


  • 1948 – Honda commences commercial operations
  • 1949 – First major motorcycle model Dream D-Type launched
  • 1958 – Iconic Super Cub C100 introduced for the first time
  • 1963 – Honda begins production in Belgium (its first factory outside of Japan)
  • 1967 – Motorcycle production commences in Thailand
  • 1968 – Company reaches the 10 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production
  • 1971 – Production commences in Indonesia
  • 1976 – Honda begins motorcycle production in Brazil
  • 1984 – The company reaches 50 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production
  • 1992 – Commercial production of Honda-badged motorcycles begin in China
  • 1997 – Honda begins motorcycle production in Vietnam and reaches the 100 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production 48 years after it launched Dream-Type
  • 2001 – Activa, India’s largest selling automatic scooter, marks Honda’s official entry to India. Before this, the company was in a joint venture with Hero, which ended in 2011
  • 2004 – Honda exceeds 10 million in annual motorcycle production for the first time
  • 2008 – 200 million-unit milestone reached after 11 years of reaching the 100 millionth unit
  • 2014 – Honda reaches 300 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production
  • 2018 – The company exceeds 20 million in its annual motorcycle production for the first time
  • 2019 – Honda reaches 400 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production


While the past shows a glorious tale of rise and rise for Honda, the company is all set to face its toughest challenges in the future as the world shifts from internal combustion engines to electric.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

From 1968 Mustang GT to ‘86 Honda Accord: Cars that Ford v Ferrari stars drove before they became famous

﻿

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

India’s most affordable Bobber, Jawa Perak, launches at Rs 1,94,500

YS Auto

2020 Triumph Rocket 3 launches in India at Rs 18 lakh

YS Auto

BS-VI compliant TVS Jupiter launched for Rs 67,911

YS Auto

Suzuki launches 2020 Hayabusa in India with updated brakes

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
{Weekly Wrap} Why Indian ecommerce industry is resilient amid slowdown blues (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Italian EV maker Energica plans to launch premium electric motorcycles in India

YS Auto

Hyundai Motors updates Xcent with Aura

YS Auto

Tata Motors goes electric with the new Nexon EV

YS Auto

Mitsubishi reduces the price of Outlander by Rs 4.61 lakh

YS Auto

Skoda India plans to launch as many as 5 new cars

YS Auto

Hyundai reveals design sketches for its new sedan car, Aura

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore