Honda marks 400 million-unit milestone in global motorcycle production

It was in 1949 when Japanese automaker Honda launched ‘Dream -Type’, its first full-fledged major motorcycle. Since then to this day – on its 70th anniversary – Honda marks its 400 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production.





Interestingly, it took 48 years to reach its first 100 million unit milestone in 1997, and added another 100 million-unit to its feather in just 11 years in 2008, and 300 million in another six years in 2014.





Honda first began its mass production outside Japan in Belgium in 1963, and gradually expanded its operations globally by adhering to its principle of locally producing in its demanding areas. At present, the enterprise is functioning in 21 countries and produces a wide range of motorcycles ranging from 50cc models to 1,800cc.





On its 70th anniversary, Takahiro Hachigo, CEO of Honda Motor Co, said: “For 70 years, Honda has provided to customers worldwide motorcycles that make life easier and enjoyable. As a result, we have achieved our 400 million-unit milestone. I am grateful to all of our customers, and everyone involved in development, manufacturing, sales, and service of our products. We will continue to do our best to provide attractive products that meet the needs and dreams of our customers worldwide.”





Here is a glimpse of Honda’s milestones over the years.





1948 – Honda commences commercial operations

1949 – First major motorcycle model Dream D-Type launched

1958 – Iconic Super Cub C100 introduced for the first time

1963 – Honda begins production in Belgium (its first factory outside of Japan)

1967 – Motorcycle production commences in Thailand

1968 – Company reaches the 10 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production

1971 – Production commences in Indonesia

1976 – Honda begins motorcycle production in Brazil

1984 – The company reaches 50 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production

1992 – Commercial production of Honda-badged motorcycles begin in China

1997 – Honda begins motorcycle production in Vietnam and reaches the 100 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production 48 years after it launched Dream-Type

2001 – Activa, India’s largest selling automatic scooter, marks Honda’s official entry to India. Before this, the company was in a joint venture with Hero, which ended in 2011

2004 – Honda exceeds 10 million in annual motorcycle production for the first time

2008 – 200 million-unit milestone reached after 11 years of reaching the 100 millionth unit

2014 – Honda reaches 300 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production

2018 – The company exceeds 20 million in its annual motorcycle production for the first time

2019 – Honda reaches 400 million-unit milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production





While the past shows a glorious tale of rise and rise for Honda, the company is all set to face its toughest challenges in the future as the world shifts from internal combustion engines to electric.





(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)





﻿