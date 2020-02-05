Auto Expo 2020: Hyundai unveils new Tucson; eyes greater share in the premium SUV segment

While unveiling the model at the Auto Expo in Noida, SS Kim, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said the new Tucson comes with enhanced technology, design, and performance.

By Press Trust of India
5th Feb 2020
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday launched a new version of its premium SUV Tucson as it looks to bolster its presence in the segment.


While unveiling the model at the Auto Expo in Noida, SS Kim, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said the new Tucson comes with enhanced technology, design, and performance.


"Hyundai constantly strives to upgrade its products and services with best-in-class technology that meet the evolving needs of today's customers and their rising aspirations," he added.


Hyundai Tucson
The premium SUV further strengthens the company's dominance in the SUV segment in the country, Kim said.


Commenting on the company's sales performance in 2019, he said the company was able to increase its market share despite challenging market conditions.


"By launching four new products in different segments last year, we were able to increase our market share to 17.3 percent from 16.3 percent in 2018," Kim said.


Tarun Garg, Director - Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said there is a clear shift happening towards SUV body styles with the segment now accounting for 24 percent of the overall passenger vehicle volumes.


"We have a strong presence in the mid-sized SUV segment with Creta and Venue...I think it is a very logical step for us to now look at premium SUV segment as well...this is where Tucson comes in," Garg said.


The company is raising the benchmark with power and features in the Tucson, he added.


The South Korean auto major has sold over 6.5 million units of Tucson in markets including the US, Europe, South Korea, and China till date.


Powered by BS-VI compliant 2-litre petrol and diesel powertrains, the new Tucson comes with enhanced features like all-wheel drive, automatic traction cornering control, power seats, and connected features.


The diesel version of the vehicle now comes mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering best-in-segment power (185 PS) and torque (40.8 KGM).


The petrol engine delivers 152 PS of power.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


