India's largest selling scooters in August 2019 - Check prices, specs and image

Scooters in India are one of the most interesting case studies. After all, before their meteoric rise in the past decade, scooter sales were at an all time low in early 2000s to over 33% of the total two-wheeler sales. Honda Activa played a key role in its revival and even now, 18 years since its first introduction, continues to lead the game. In fact, the Honda Activa at present is not just the largest selling scooter in India but also the most selling two-wheeler in the country. However, the downturn has hit it hard, not just the Activa, but the entire market. Here’s are the top 5 selling automatic scooters in India in August 2019:





Honda Activa:





The reigning champion of the Indian two-wheeler industry registered sales of 2,34,279 units in August 2019. That’s nearly 21 units more than its arch-rival Hero Splendor. A commendable feat indeed but things look dreary when you look at last year’s sales volume of more than 3.10 lakh units. The tremendous brand recall and large service network has been a major reason for its dominance.





Honda retails the Activa in three trim levels, the affordable and compact Honda Activa i, mass market focused Honda Activa 5G and the premium family scoter Honda Activa 125. The last of these was recently updated to meet the upcoming BS-VI norms. However, sales of this premium scooter will only begin by end of September.





The largest selling Activa 5G is retailed with a 109.19 cc engine producing 7.96 PS of power and 9 Nm of torque. LED headlamp is standard and the 4-in-1 lock with seat opening switch is a handy add-on. However, telescopic front suspension and external fuel filler are available only in the more expensive Activa 125 (BS-VI). A front disc is offered only in the range topping Activa 125.





Honda Activa i starts at INR 51,254 while the Activa 5G is priced at INR 54,911 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





TVS Jupiter





The TVS Jupiter is slowly climbing the ranks but it is still far from the market leader. The scooter saw sales of 57,849 units in August 2019. The downturn too has hit the Jupiter too, with sales in the financial year so far (April-August 2019) dropping by 11% to 2.83 lakhs.





Powering the TVS Jupiter is a 109.7 cc engine which can squeeze out 8 PS of power and 8.4 Nm of torque. The scooter gets LED headlamp in ZX and Grande variants. Besides that, the TVS Jupiter also gets larger 12-inch wheels. A disc brake is offered in ZX, Classic and Grande versions. Also, the TVS Jupiter also gets an adjustable rear suspension.





TVS has diversified the Jupiter to 4 variants. The most exciting though is the range topping TVS Jupiter Grande. This one was recently updated with SmartXonnect seen in the TVS NTorq 125. However, the TVS Jupiter Grande gets only call/SMS alerts feature and misses out on turn by turn navigation. The metal bodied TVS Jupiter is retailed in a plethora of colour options.





TVS Jupiter range starts at INR 53,491 and goes up to INR 59,990 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The Grande may seem pricy if you compare it with the segment leader, but the extra features are a significant extra.





Suzuki Access 125





One of the few products in the Indian two-wheeler market which has not experienced a drop in volumes is the Suzuki Access 125. It retains the numero uno position when it comes to the 125 cc automatic scooter volumes. The Japanese manufacturer has also recently introduced a new Metallic Matte Bordeaux colour option to the Special edition trim.





Suzuki Access 125 is powered by a 124 cc engine producing 8.7 PS of power and 10.2 Nm of torque. The scooter also gets a 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheel. A front disc brake is also on offer while the low kerb weight of 101 kg shames several other scooters. Besides that, the Suzuki Access 125 also boasts of a large 21.8-litre underseat storage unit. The scooter also boasts of the longest seat and footboard.





The Special Edition trim of Suzuki Access 125 is fitted with contrasting colour footboard and seat cover. This trim level also gets black alloy wheels and chrome rear view mirrors. Suzuki Access 125 is also offered with a Suzuki Easy Start system.





Suzuki Access 125 starts at INR 57,909 while the Special Edition trim starts at INR 61,590 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





Honda Dio





The fourth largest selling scooter in India, the Honda Dio, is India’s largest exported scooter. However, the Dio has also experienced a major drop in exports. To give you an idea, exports dropped from nearly 89,000 units last fiscal to a little more than 53,000 units this year (April-August).





Honda Dio is a funky looking scooter and has its large LED headlamp placed on the front apron. The instrumentation is digital and comes with the 3-step eco speed indicator first seen in the Honda Grazia. Alloy wheels get a trendy golden shade. Besides that, the Honda Dio gets an 18-litre underseat storage. Powering the Honda Dio is the same 109.19 cc from the Activa 5G which produces 7.9 PS of power and 8.91 Nm of torque.





The Dio starts at INR 53,218 for the standard variant while the deluxe trim will set you back by INR 55,218 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





TVS NTorq 125





The TVS NTorq 125 is a masterstroke by the Chennai based manufacturer. They ignited the 125 cc scooter market and ignited the demand for premium performance scooters. TVS also recently launched a Race Edition of the scooter with new LED headlamp, hazard lights and new colour options. The highlight of the TVS NTorq 125 is SmartXonnect which provides turn by turn navigation and call/SMS alerts on the LCD instrumentation. Besides that, the instrumentation also has a lap timer, 0 to 60 kmph timer and an Ecometer.





At the heart of TVS NTorq 125 is a 124.79 cc 3-valve engine producing 9.4 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. the underseat storage is a 22-litre unit while the main stand has been specially designed for easy access. Brakes include a front disc and a rear drum. A more affordable drum brake only variant has also been introduced which has further boosted sales, helping it rise to the 5th most retailed scooter in India in August 2019





TVS NTorq 125 starts at INR 58,872 for the drum brake option and INR 59,995 for the disc (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The Race Edition costs INR 3,000 more than the disc brake version.