Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki ZX-25R, and Kawasaki W800 unveiled at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

At the 46th Tokyo Motor Show, Kawasaki unveiled three new models – Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki ZX-25R, and Kawasaki W800.





Besides these, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer also displayed the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon, Kawasaki Z900 RS, and Kawasaki KLX 230. It even had the 2019 Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race-winning Kawasaki ZX-10RR on display.





Here’s all you need to know about the three hottest entries in the market:

Kawasaki Z H2





The Kawasaki Z H2 offers the Ninja H2’s supercharged powertrain in a new package in the original 2015 architecture.. However, the 998cc, liquid-cooled, in-line, four-cylinder engine promises more grunt in low and mid-range. It produces 200 PS of power and 137 Nm of torque.





The Kawasaki Z H2 has a new frame, more aggressive front-end geometry and a new double-sided swingarm inspired by the ZX-10RR. The front suspension has been borrowed from the 2019 H2.





The upside-down Showa Separate Function Big Piston Forks come with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustability. Its rear suspension system includes a Uni Trak Showa setup, positioned way low inside the swingarm.





Braking duties in the Kawasaki Z H2 includes radially mounted Brembo M4.32 Monobloc callipers up front, on twin 290 mm discs. The rear gets a twin-piston calliper biting on a 226 mm disc. Supporting these is the Kawasaki Intelligent ABS, which runs with a central Inertial Measurement Unit. Other high-level electronics include launch control, traction control, quick shifter, cruise control and four riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider).





Instrumentation in the Kawasaki Z H2 includes a coloured TFT unit. The bike weighs 239 kg and has a seat height of 830 mm. Besides that, it has a 19-litre fuel tank and a 140 mm ground clearance. Kawasaki Z H2’s direct rival will be the upcoming Ducati Streetfighter V4, said to produce 208 horses!





Pricing details are not known yet, but we expect it to be launched in India next year with a sticker price of around Rs 32 lakh. However, we will not be seeing this bike at Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida as Kawasaki will not be a participant of the biennial motoring event.

Kawasaki ZX-25R





Kawasaki has not yet revealed any performance figures for this DOHC mill but claims abundant torque in the low and medium-range with a powerful grunt in high engine speeds.





Electronic riding aides previously unseen in the quarter-litre segment are standard in the Kawasaki ZX-25R. These include traction control, power modes and a quick-shifter. Suspension duties are administered by upside-down Separate Function Forks up front, a first in the 250cc segment.





The rear is fitted with a backlink monoshock. In terms of adjustability, details have not been revealed yet, but Kawasaki might offer it at both ends.





In terms of styling, the Kawasaki ZX-25R is inspired by the ZX-6R and ZX-10RR. The front headlamp section has razor-sharp cuts. The trellis frame is very similar to the one seen in the Honda CBR250RR but is thicker in the ZX-25R. The tail section and brake light seem to be an amalgamation of the ones seen in the ZX-10R and Ninja 250. Besides that, it also has an underbelly exhaust unit.





Brakes include single discs at both ends with the front getting a radially mounted monoblock four-piston calliper. However, the Kawasaki ZX-25R may not make its way to India any time soon. The bike will be a big thing in Japan and other ASEAN markets where the 250 cc is the go-to segment due to tax subsidies.

Kawasaki W800





Kawasaki has brought in the W800 as an added member of the Street and Café members. Enthusiasts will remember that the W800 Street was recently launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh . If the Kawasaki W800 Street was all about a toned down black theme, the new W800 walks the path of bling with tons of chrome.





Paying tribute to the classic W1 from 1966, the Kawasaki W800 gets a polished silver engine with chrome finishing on both fenders, handlebar, headlamp bracket, and twin exhaust pipes. Powering the new Kawasaki W800 is a 773 cc vertical twin-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine.





Coupled to a five-speed gearbox, this power plant can produce 48 PS of power and 62.9 Nm of torque. Its fuel tank can store 15-litres of petrol and has a 226 kg kerb weight. Besides that, the ground clearance is a low 125 mm. However, Kawasaki W800 has an accessible seat height of 790 mm.





It also has new disc brakes at both ends and a 19-inch front (and 18-inch rear) wheel. The handlebar is specific to this model and looking at it, one can expect a relaxed tourer centric riding dynamics. An Indian launch cannot be ruled out for next year but not before mid-2020. We expect the new Kawasaki W800 to be priced around Rs 8 lakh.





Besides these three models, Kawasaki also showcased the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650, which received new fairing, new tyres, refreshed headlamps, and a new TFT instrumentation.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







