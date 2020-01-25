Kia reveals design sketches of upcoming compact SUV

Kia looks to consolidate itself in the compact SUV segment with its new offering, codenamed the QYI, which will be similar to the Hyundai Venue and will be unveiled at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020.

By YS Auto
25th Jan 2020
Kia has wowed the Indian market with the Seltos and its MPV Carnival is on its way. In the midst of all this, the company just released a sneak peek into its new compact SUV by releasing its design sketches. The SUV will share a lot with the Hyundai Venue and is expected to be launched in the second half of 2020.


Like the Venue, the QYI shall also be a sub-four metre SUV. Expect this car is to get Kia's signature 'Tiger Nose' grille, and Kia's UVO connected car tech shall rule the roost on the inside.


Kia compact SUV front

The global unveiling of the Kia QYI will be done at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020.


Kia calls the design of the QYI 'modern, dynamic, and bold', which the company feels ‘will be a testimony of Kia’s focus on consumer-insight driven product innovation and orientation’. 

The upcoming compact SUV is expected to share the same engine as the Venue, so customers will have both petrol and diesel options which shall be BS-VI ready. Gearbox options will include a manual and a dual-clutch unit.


With the Seltos Kia had introduced a 'Tech Line’ and ‘GT Line’ to help differentiate the models and it will be interesting to see if the manufacturer continues this trend with this compact SUV.


The upcoming Kia compact SUV is also expected to get the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is available in the Venue and this engine is also available in the Hyundai Aura, which was launched earlier in January.


Kia compact SUV rear

The last SUV in this segment, which had a one-litre turbocharged engine was the Ford EcoSport, which has been discontinued in India.


The QYI will also take on the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Here's how SUVs are taking the Indian car market by storm


