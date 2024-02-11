‘It is important to learn how to learn from mistakes’ – success tips from Sunday Soul Sante entrepreneurs

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 745 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The Colourplay Edition of the Sunday Soul Sante was held this year at Jayamahal Palace Exhibition Grounds in Bengaluru (see Part I of our coverage here). The popular flea market featured over 200 colourful stalls from across India.

Also Read From FinTechs to EVs: 15 trailblazing Indian startups of 2023

The first edition of Sunday Soul Sante was launched by Asha Rao and Sanam Malhotra in September 2010. See our coverage of the 2016 edition at ITPB grounds in Whitefield here, and photo essays on ten editions of Chitra Santhe.

The flea market celebrates contemporary arts and crafts, featuring handmade products from talented artists and designers. The event showcases clothing, accessories, jewellery, home décor, food, DJs, and live music.

“Our Mumbai edition will be on February 24 and 25 at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex,” Sante co-founder Harish Rao tells YourStory. It will also feature a performance by music composer-director Ankur Tewari.

In this photo essay, we share more exhibitor profiles from the Bengaluru edition of the Sante. We also highlight tips on resilience, competitiveness, and learning from four artisan-entrepreneurs.

Resilience

The arts and crafts market is fiercely competitive, and entrepreneurs need to learn from failures and bounce back quickly. “It is always better to do some R&D before getting into any business and taking risks,” advises Sushmitha Mounesh, Founder of My Earth Store.

“Learn from your mistakes and give your best. You can use the lessons from your failure to improve your skills, mindset, and network,” she adds.

“Creators must keep learning from mistakes. They must keep testing assumptions about consumer preferences in different geographies,” advises Soumya Kalluri, Founder of DWIJ.

Also Read Top 10 books of 2023 for entrepreneurs

“It is important to learn how to learn from mistakes. For example, it is key to have good data insights, but also to read between the lines when you don’t have complete data,” she adds.

Consumer preferences apply not just to size and shape of products but also the way entrepreneurs display products. “Some audiences want interactivity, others don’t. Such nuances change across geographies,” Kalluri observes.

“Speaking from a creator's lens, I would suggest taking calculated risks especially when it comes to experimenting with new products and designs,” advises Mayura Balasubramanian, Founder of Craftizen.

It is important to test-market with a small group before going into production with small batches. “This approach has helped us a lot since we churn out new products on a monthly basis. We work with over 12 different craft skills across six states,” she explains.

“Art is always about experimenting and learning. Take a break if you think you have made a failure," says Harshita Marda, ‘Creative Nerd’ at H-ETCH.

"But a creative person will always bounce back no matter what – the love for art and creation is such,” she adds.

Tips

The exhibitors share messages for aspiring entrepreneurs and creators as well. “Always have the will to work hard. Find out about your market and the demand for the product before you start your business,” Mounesh advises.

“Make sure you are unique and see the need to differentiate from your competitors. More than anything, know your market better than anyone else – you should eventually create your own demand in the market,” she adds.

“Stay agile, stay flexible. When there are so many things not in one's control, the only way to keep sane and navigate the complexities of entrepreneurship is to embrace chaos,” Balasubramanian explains.

Also Read Helping HIV patients to decolonising therapy: 10 social stories of change and impact

“By staying flexible, you keep yourself open to opportunities you would not know existed otherwise,” she adds.

“I am still learning, experimenting, growing, and achieving! But what I would advise is keep going, come what may," Marda suggests.

The creative journey is long and arduous. "Celebrate even the smallest of wins,” she adds.

“Keep testing whether you have the right offerings, and see if you have the motivation to continue. Then don’t give up – keep allotting more time for improvement,” Kalluri advises.

“Set achievable milestones. Only then start setting tougher goals for yourself. That is the only way you can keep going,” she signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the festival.)

See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.