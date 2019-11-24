North American spec car Kia Seltos revealed at 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show

Kia Seltos is retailed in India with a 1.4-litre T GDI petrol, 1.5-litre Smartstream G petrol, and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine.

By YS Auto
24th Nov 2019
South Korean manufacturer Kia Motors has unveiled the North American version of Seltos at the 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show. Positioned between the Soul and the Sportage, the Seltos in the US will be offered with an all-wheel-drive system. Although, the Indian version of the Seltos is offered only as a front-wheel-drive.


Kia Seltos at 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show
Powering the Kia Seltos in the US will be a 2.0-litre petrol (146 PS/179 Nm) and a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol unit (175 PS/264 Nm). The naturally aspirated 2.0-litre engine is coupled with a CVT gearbox while the 1.6-litre mill will be offered with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Kia offers the Seltos with three driving modes - Normal, Eco, and Sport.


The Seltos will be fitted with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Connectivity features include a multi-Bluetooth wireless connectivity. Also, on offer are an eight-speaker sound system by Bose, wireless smartphone charging, and three USB charging slots. The SUV gets 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels picturing an up-level appearance and stance.


Other safety features include blind-spot monitoring, blind-spot collision avoidance, driver attention warning, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking. A lane departure warning, highway follow assist, rear occupant alert, safe exit assist, and adaptive cruise control are also on offer.


The company also showcased two concept models, the Seltos X-Trail Attack and Seltos X-line Urban. Both the cars are powered by the 1.6-litre turbocharged mill. However, they are unlikely to make it to the production line anytime soon.


Kia Seltos X-Trail Attack at 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show


Kia has fitted the Seltos X-Trail Attack with a custom suspension set-up which raises the ground clearance to 235 mm. The all-wheel-drive system also gets a differential lock while the SUV is shod with 17-inch custom alloy wheels. The rear section houses a winch while additional Hella auxiliary lights are fitted on the front bumper and roof.


Kia Seltos X-Line Urban at 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show

The Seltos X-Line Urban gets only a single auxiliary light on the roof, golden alloy wheels, and a hood scoop.


The Kia Seltos will go on sales in the US market in the first-quarter of 2020.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Authors
YS Auto

