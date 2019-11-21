Maruti confirms 6.5 lakh units of Baleno sold in the last 4 years

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the company has sold over 6.5 lakh units of the Baleno in India since its launch. The car is made in India and exported to several international markets including several European nations.





The Baleno is offered in India with a 1.2-litre petrol (83 PS/113 Nm) and a 1.3-litre diesel (75 PS/190 Nm). A 1.0-litre turbocharged engine (102 PS/150 Nm) is also on offer in the performance-oriented version of the hatchback.





However, both the diesel and turbocharged petrol options of the Baleno are set to be axed from the lineup next year, as neither will be updated to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms.





The company even offers a petrol-mild hybrid version of the Baleno, as well as, Idle Start Stop to increase fuel efficiency. Gearbox options include a five-speed manual or a CVT (only with the 1.2-litre petrol engine).





Speaking about the Baleno, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) of Maruti Suzuki said,





“Baleno since inception has been a leader. Retailed from our premium channel NEXA, Baleno attracted a new set of customers to Maruti Suzuki family. Continuous alignment with our customer’s expectations and desires along with periodic technological upgrades has kept Baleno ahead of the curve. It has been our constant endeavour through the years to introduce new technology and add attractive features to make the Baleno the most aspired for a hatchback in the market.”





The features list in the Maruti Baleno includes LED headlamps, tilt and telescopic steering, driver side anti-pinch windows, dual-tone interiors, and boot space of 339 litres.









Maruti Baleno is retailed via 360 Nexa dealerships in 200 cities in India. The hatchback is positioned above the Maruti Swift in India but, is more accessible than the latter in Europe.





Sales of the Baleno have been strong in India. However, the same cannot be said for Europe. In fact, the car has already been dropped from Suzuki’s UK lineup due to poor sales. However, existing units continue to be sold.









(Edited by Suman Singh)







