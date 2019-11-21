BS-VI compliant Maruti WagonR 1.0-litre launched at Rs 4.42 lakh

The Maruti WagonR was first introduced in 1999 and has since then registered sales of over 2.2 million units.

By YS Auto
21st Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Maruti Suzuki has silently launched the BS-VI compliant version of 1.0-litre WagonR. Visually, the car is the same as the third-generation model introduced in January 2019. The company had later launched the BS-VI version of the 1.2-litre engine variants in June.


Maruti WagonR front three quarter
Also Read

Maruti Ertiga, WagonR, Hyundai Santro, Datsun RediGo get disappointing crash-test scores at Glo...


The new BS-VI compliant 1.0-litre K10B WagonR produces 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. Also, the fuel efficiency has dropped from 22.5 kmpl to 21.79 kmpl. Gearbox options include a five-speed manual or an AMT (which Maruti calls as AGS – Auto Gear Shift). The K10B engine also does duty in the SPresso, which recently broke into the list of top 10 selling cars in India.


Maruti WagonR has been on sale for two decades now and is a regular in the list of top-selling cars of India. Standard safety features in the tallboy hatchback include a driver-side airbag, rear parking sensors, ABS, and EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution). Also, on offer is a seven-inch SmartPlay infotainment and best in class boot space.


Maruti WagonR


At present, 70 percent of Maruti’s monthly sales consists of BS-VI models. The Gurugram-based manufacturer is aiming to increase the same to 100 percent in the next few months, well before April 2020.


Maruti Suzuki retailed 1,53,435 units in October 2019 (domestic and exports), which is 4.5 percent more than the 1,46,766 units sold in the same month last year. Of these, the SPresso consisted of 10,634 units, which is the new crossover styled hatchback introduced by the company on September 30, 2019.

Maruti WagonR rear three quarter

The BS-VI compliant Maruti WagonR 1.0-litre is priced Rs 8,000 more than the outgoing BS-IV variant. The base LXi variant costs Rs 4.42 lakh while the range-topping VXi (O) AGS now carries a price tag of Rs 5.41 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).


An announcement on a CNG variant, which still utilises the old BS-IV version of the 1.0-litre, is also expected to be made soon.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Hyundai to launch new upcoming compact sedan Aura but will continue to push Xcent in the market...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
YS Auto

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Iconic Ford Mustang goes electric with new 2021 Mach-E SUV

YS Auto

The top 5 concept motorcycles showcased at Auto Expo in the past few years

YS Auto

Here’s what to expect from Ducati’s 2020 lineup

YS Auto

Most affordable fully faired motorcycles you can buy in India

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
Why investors are cautious about backing startups (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Maruti confirms 6.5 lakh units of Baleno sold in the last 4 years

YS Auto

Toyota to stop selling diesel versions of Etios, Etios Liva, Corolla Altis by April 2020

YS Auto

Hyundai India confirms powertrain details for upcoming Aura compact sedan

YS Auto

Royal Enfield launches aftermarket exhausts for Classic range

YS Auto

Lithium Urban Technologies to offer MG ZS EV as self-drive rental

YS Auto

Skoda to unveil new small SUV at Delhi Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore