BS-VI compliant Maruti WagonR 1.0-litre launched at Rs 4.42 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has silently launched the BS-VI compliant version of 1.0-litre WagonR. Visually, the car is the same as the third-generation model introduced in January 2019. The company had later launched the BS-VI version of the 1.2-litre engine variants in June.









The new BS-VI compliant 1.0-litre K10B WagonR produces 68 PS of power and 90 Nm of torque. Also, the fuel efficiency has dropped from 22.5 kmpl to 21.79 kmpl. Gearbox options include a five-speed manual or an AMT (which Maruti calls as AGS – Auto Gear Shift). The K10B engine also does duty in the SPresso, which recently broke into the list of top 10 selling cars in India.





Maruti WagonR has been on sale for two decades now and is a regular in the list of top-selling cars of India. Standard safety features in the tallboy hatchback include a driver-side airbag, rear parking sensors, ABS, and EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution). Also, on offer is a seven-inch SmartPlay infotainment and best in class boot space.









At present, 70 percent of Maruti’s monthly sales consists of BS-VI models. The Gurugram-based manufacturer is aiming to increase the same to 100 percent in the next few months, well before April 2020.





Maruti Suzuki retailed 1,53,435 units in October 2019 (domestic and exports), which is 4.5 percent more than the 1,46,766 units sold in the same month last year. Of these, the SPresso consisted of 10,634 units, which is the new crossover styled hatchback introduced by the company on September 30, 2019.

The BS-VI compliant Maruti WagonR 1.0-litre is priced Rs 8,000 more than the outgoing BS-IV variant. The base LXi variant costs Rs 4.42 lakh while the range-topping VXi (O) AGS now carries a price tag of Rs 5.41 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





An announcement on a CNG variant, which still utilises the old BS-IV version of the 1.0-litre, is also expected to be made soon.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







