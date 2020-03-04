Maruti Suzuki launches diploma course in mechanical engineering with Haryana government

The new course by Maruti Suzuki will include six semesters covering 26 subjects, including a specialisation in Tool and Die Design.

By YS Auto
4th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest selling carmaker, has launched a new diploma degree in mechanical engineering with a specialisation in Tool and Die Design. This three-year course will be conducted at the company’s Centre of Excellence at Government Polytechnic, Manesar (Haryana).


As part of Maruti Suzuki Training Academy, this new course is in line with its efforts to make Indian youth employable through skill development.


Maruti Suzuki signs MoU with Haryana Government
Also Read

Maruti XL6 may mirror Ertiga in design, but does it offer more in the MPV segment?


Maruti Suzuki has signed an MoU with the Haryana Government, which allows it to conduct the course in collaboration with the Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE). The course has been approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).


Speaking at the launch of the new course, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki said, “We believe in preparing a talent pool for automobile manufacturing. The diploma course in Tool and Die Design is another such initiative. The course will enhance the employability prospects of local youth. It will also help us create a talent pool for specific areas like Tool and Die shops so that such technical functions are performed smoothly.”


The course has been priced at Rs 4,500 for a year, i.e. two semesters. Maruti will be making a one-time capital investment of Rs 80 lakh as an initial investment for the new course. This amount will be used towards procurement, installation, and commissioning of machinery required for the course.


Maruti expects to benefit from this course by getting skilled manpower for its tool and die functions. The students will also get a chance to work with the company’s vendor partners.


Each year, the diploma course will admit 60 students for the course on the basis of merit of marks.


The carmaker has also tied up with IIT Guwahati and the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships for the promotion of technical education and training.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Royal Enfield domestic sales go up, exports drop by 8 pc

YS Auto

Hero MotoCorp to invest Rs 10,000 Cr in alternative mobility solutions

YS Auto

Parliamentary panel suggests lower GST rate for auto sector

Press Trust of India

Tata Motors delivers India’s first LNG powered buses

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
How social commerce startups are taking India by storm
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Parliamentary panel suggests lower GST rate for auto sector

Press Trust of India

Royal Enfield domestic sales go up, exports drop by 8 pc

YS Auto

Maruti XL6 may mirror Ertiga in design, but does it offer more in the MPV segment?

YS Auto

From Tata Sierra and Safari to now an EV – Tata Motors hits the road with concept electric SUV

YS Auto

Tata Motors delivers India’s first LNG powered buses

YS Auto

Global auto industry to shrink by 2.5pc in 2020; Geneva Motor Show cancelled due to coronavirus scare

YS Auto

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore