Maruti Suzuki launches diploma course in mechanical engineering with Haryana government

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest selling carmaker, has launched a new diploma degree in mechanical engineering with a specialisation in Tool and Die Design. This three-year course will be conducted at the company’s Centre of Excellence at Government Polytechnic, Manesar (Haryana).





As part of Maruti Suzuki Training Academy, this new course is in line with its efforts to make Indian youth employable through skill development.









Maruti Suzuki has signed an MoU with the Haryana Government, which allows it to conduct the course in collaboration with the Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE). The course has been approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).





Speaking at the launch of the new course, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki said, “We believe in preparing a talent pool for automobile manufacturing. The diploma course in Tool and Die Design is another such initiative. The course will enhance the employability prospects of local youth. It will also help us create a talent pool for specific areas like Tool and Die shops so that such technical functions are performed smoothly.”





The course has been priced at Rs 4,500 for a year, i.e. two semesters. Maruti will be making a one-time capital investment of Rs 80 lakh as an initial investment for the new course. This amount will be used towards procurement, installation, and commissioning of machinery required for the course.





Maruti expects to benefit from this course by getting skilled manpower for its tool and die functions. The students will also get a chance to work with the company’s vendor partners.





Each year, the diploma course will admit 60 students for the course on the basis of merit of marks.





The carmaker has also tied up with IIT Guwahati and the Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships for the promotion of technical education and training.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)