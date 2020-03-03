Maruti XL6 may mirror Ertiga in design, but does it offer more in the MPV segment?

The name of India’s largest auto manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, resonates with affordable and reliable cars. Pick any segment and Maruti has a presence there. From Alto to Ertiga, it is present in every market.





Recently, AutoStory had an opportunity to drive the XL6 from New Delhi to Dehradun. We jumped at the chance to get some fresh air and check out Maruti's latest offering.





The XL6 stands for 'exclusive' and not extra-large, and the number six confirms that the car is a six-seater.





Maruti already had a very strong MPV with Ertiga, and further, the XL6 shares the same platform. It has tried to differentiate the two cars with cladding all over the body, as well as fake front and rear skid plates. This is not a bad idea when you think about it, but from some angles, especially the rear, one struggles to differentiate the two cars instantly.

Having said that, the XL6 has got a few design cues to differentiate it from the Ertiga. The car has a large bolder grill, a raised bonnet line, and skid plates in the front and rear. Looking straight at the car, one can see the imposing full-LED headlights which complete the macho look.





Similarly at the rear, XL6 has a black plastic cladding in the middle, horizontal reflectors, and a fake skid plate to ensure viewers can distinguish the two MPVs.

Design – Is it a new car or a glorified Ertiga?





Maruti's decision to add cladding to give the MPV a beefy look has led to its 15-inch rim wheels (the same as those on the Ertiga) look puny. And, the black finish to the rims is not enough to save the MPV. On the other hand, 16-inch rim wheels would have done much better for the overall proportion of the XL6. Add to this, the gaps in the panels due to the new cladding, and one wonders if it could have been done better.

Driving dynamics

As we mentioned earlier, we drove the car from Delhi to Dehradun. The journey takes about six hours and takes one through beautiful roads, where you can open the throttle and some distinctly bad patches, where one has to crawl. Since we drove on a weekend, there was enough traffic on the road for us to test the car in every condition.





Starting from Delhi, one gets to drive on some great roads where the XL6 can cruise at an amiable speed without much trouble. Despite being a tall car, it drives like a normal one, and that is a definite plus.

Just outside the national capital on the highways, one encounters some rough patches where you expect the XL6 to do well, and the 180mm ground clearance did not disappoint. Even riding on patchy streets at speeds above 40 kmph did not disturb the car too much.





At one point, the road vanished leading us onto a dirt road, and the XL6 coped up with a decent speed. The front LED headlamps ensured the road ahead was well lit, saving us from any unpleasant surprises.





The steering wheel of the XL6 is light and offers decent feedback to the driver. Generous padding on the steering wheel ensures it is comfortable to hold, and with a height adjusting steering wheel (it does not adjust for rake) and driver's seat, it is not difficult to find the most comfortable seating position.









However, it can be improved by providing a larger horn that one doesn't struggle to reach. Feedback from the wheels is good and direct for a car of this size.

Practicality and features

Unlike the Ertiga, which has a dual-tone interior, the XL6 dash has a dark plastic finish and a fake wood insert just below the blowers. This breaks the stone black finish and is met on the bottom by a silver panel, which runs the whole length of the dash and is continued on the front doors also.





The whole car is full of large door pockets to hold large, one-litre water bottles. The third-row of the car also has slots even for passengers. The two cup holders in the front are cooler, making it easier to keep your cold coffee cold. Apart from this, it has a nice cubby hole below the central armrest between the front two seats, which unfortunately is not cooled.





Maruti has decided to have captain seats in the middle row, and these seats do not allow a third person to sit in the same row. But, the benefit is that individual seats are easy to move forward, back, and even change the backrest to your comfort level. Air vents on the top can be adjusted to suit a temperature that is comfortable for you, and the same vents send air to the third row as well.





People sitting in the second row can sit quite comfortably, but if any adult sits in the third row, they need to be good friends with people in the second row to ensure their legs aren't squished. The one thing I liked about the third-row seats is that they get an adjustable headrest, which is very good for tall people who otherwise struggle with small headrests.





The boot of the XL6 is 209 litres and holds quite good for two mid-sized bags. Further, one can increase the size of the boot space by dropping the third-row seats with the pull of a lever.









The MPV is fitted with Maruti Suzuki's SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, which features a seven-inch touchscreen display. This system is integrated into the car and can display key vehicle information like low fuel alert and fuel economy.





Further, it comes with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Navigation. A button on the steering wheel allows you to speak to your smartphone and complete your tasks. During our drive, it was of great help as we could check out maps, take phone calls, or check messages on the go. The screen also doubles as a display when you put the car in reverse, helping you reverse such a large car without tilting your head.





Verdict – To be or not to be

The XL6 runs on Maruti's 1.5-litre petrol engine, which is the same as the unit found in the Ertiga and is mated to the same five-speed gearbox. The car we drove had the SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) package and came with a battery that extended the range of the car. The battery usually kicked in when the car was stationary at any signal. It would also cut out the engine without shutting off the air conditioner, which helps in saving fuel. The engine is very refined, but lacks a little punch at the upper-end and requires one to downshift for a smooth overtake. In the process, the engine noise in the cabin also increased.









Overall, the XL6 has more pluses than minuses, and Maruti has refined what was already a good MPV, the Ertiga, to give us a more premium MPV. At a price tag of Rs 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is a good deal and the problem of people looking at the car as a taxi is also solved with XL6 as compared to the more commercial image of the Maruti Ertiga which is priced at Rs 7.59 lakh, (ex-showroom, Delhi).





(Edited by Suman Singh)