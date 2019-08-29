With an endeavour to offer hassle-free car ownership experience and enhance customer convenience, Maruti Suzuki India today announced a distinctive initiative – ‘Service on Wheels.’ It is a smart workshop on the move to offer customers the option of availing Maruti Suzuki service at their doorsteps. Service on Wheels is equipped with all modern tools and technologies to undertake service, repairs and other related jobs for all Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles.









Salient features of Service on Wheels include-





Capable of performing periodic maintenance service and majority of running repairs for all Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles

Equipped with portable tools trolley for fast repairs

Ergonomic storage racks for spare parts

Provision for underbody inspection and repair

Manned by Maruti Suzuki certified service manpower





This Service on Wheels will boost the existing strong Maruti Suzuki service network of over 3,600 workshops across more than 1,800 towns and cities. This will not only benefit Maruti Suzuki customers located in far flung areas but also the customers in urban areas who are unable to visit the workshop due to paucity of time.





Commenting on the launch of Service on Wheels, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said,





“We are delighted to announce the addition of Service on Wheels, a unique service for our customers. A workshop built on a four-wheeler is designed to meet the entire service needs of our customers. Customer satisfaction has always been paramount for Maruti Suzuki, and Service on Wheels is a testament to that.”









Service on Wheels encompasses both paid and free services as offered by a standard Maruti Suzuki Service Centre, along with repairs, underbody, inspection, oil changing, filter cleaning and much more. The offering is accessible for all engine variants including petrol, diesel and CNG in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio.











