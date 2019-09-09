Performance cars in India you can buy under INR 10 lakhs

India is very new to performance cars in a budget and buyers have not been very kind to them. Sales volumes of the now discontinued Fiat Punto Abarth is living proof of that. However, that has not perturbed manufacturers from bringing out several products to woo customers. Here are 5 performance cars available in India with a price tag under INR 10 lakhs:





Volkswagen Polo GT





The German carmaker Volkswagen recently updated the Polo in India and the Polo GT continues to be a star among hatchbacks in India. Volkswagen Polo GT sports a new honeycomb grille, sharper looking bumpers and a revised taillamp design. Differentiating the GT line from the standard trim are GT badging on the grille, boot lid, decals and fenders along with a chrome strip on the doors. A black GT line spoiler, black ORVMs, black roof and bigger 16-inch wheels.





Powertrain options include forced induction petrol and diesel mills. The 1.2-litre TSI petrol engine produces 105 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre TDI diesel mill produces 110 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a 7-speed DCT in the petrol and a 5-speed manual unit in the oil burner.





Features list includes, ESP (Electronic Stabilisation Programme), Hill Hold Control, 16-inch wheels and premium upholstery. The flat-bottom steering wheel gets leather wrapping. Besides that, the Volkswagen Polo GT is built with a strong galvanised steel body keeping safety in top priority.





The Polo GT TSI (petrol) is a peppy hot hatch which starts at INR 9.76 lakhs while the Polo GT TDI (diesel) will set you back by INR 9.88 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





Maruti Baleno RS





It is not everyday that Maruti Suzuki will launch a sporty offering. Afterall, they are known for their fuel-efficient small cars. However, when they do, they blow your mind away. Meet the Maruti Baleno RS. This spiced up version of the premium hatchback Maruti Baleno, gets minor cosmetic differences than the standard offering which gives the Baleno RS a sportier identity.





Powering the Maruti Baleno RS is 998 cc Boosterjet three-cylinder mill. Coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox, the engine produces 102 PS of power and 150 Nm of torque. What makes this engine livelier than the bigger 1.2-litre unit sold in the standard version of the Baleno is the use of a fixed geometry turbocharger. Using direct injection, this smaller capacity turbocharged engine can burn a stronger concentration of petrol to get an increased output.





While the output figures may not seem great at first, taking in to account the car’s low 950 kg kerb weight, the Maruti Baleno RS becomes a peppy hatch. Besides that, Baleno RS’ fuel efficiency figure of 21.1 kmpl is almost identical to what the standard Baleno returns.





Maruti Baleno RS will set you back by INR 8.76 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).





Tata Tiago JTP





Tata’s association with Jayem Automotives began with three things. Top notch performance with affordability, sporty design and improved driving dynamics. Taking the basic hatchback Tiago, the two have given the small hatchback a double espresso shot. Right from the new headlamps to the faux grille on the bonnet and sides. One look at the Tata Tiago JTP and you know that this car means business.





Other than that, you get a dual barrel exhaust, contrasting colour ORVM, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels glossy black roof and a rear spoiler. The custom interiors include aluminium pedal extensions, 7-inch touchscreen Harman infotainment system, and an automatic climate control.





The heart of the Tata Tiago JTP is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged, three-pot petrol mill. Gearbox is a 5-speed unit and will help the car to do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 10 seconds. Output figures stand at 114 PS of power and 150 Nm of torque. That’s not all, those who need a bigger boot, they can opt for the Tata Tigor JTP!





The Tata Tiago JTP is priced at INR 6.70 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) making it the most value for money product in this list.





Ford Figo Titanium Blu (diesel)





Yes, this may seem as a surprise entry in this list but the Ford Figo Titanium Blu with the 1.5-litre mill is a beauty to drive. The car gets fancy Oxford White paint scheme with blue accents. The front grille is silver painted and gets a chrome outlining. The 15-inch alloy wheels are larger than the standard car. Interior gets a blue treatment as well. Also, the infotainment system is a 7-inch touchscreen unit which also transmits the visuals from the rear parking camera.





However, the engine is what makes the Ford Figo Titanium Blu a hot hatch. The 1.5-litre engine produces 100 PS of power and 215 Nm of torque. Crisp power delivery and low turbo lag makes the car a gem of a driver’s car. Add to that a fuel-efficiency figure of 25.5 kmpl and what we have is one of the most fuel-efficient performance hatchbacks in India.





Other features include automatic headlamps, black interiors, rain sensing wipers and 6-airbags! Ford Figo Titanium Blu (diesel) has a price tag of INR 7.55 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).





Volkswagen Ameo GT





Taking cues from the Volkswagen Polo GT, the Ameo GT is also a sporty version of the standard variant. The car gets GT badging on the front fender and sporty stickering on the doors. Besides that, the Volkswagen Ameo GT gets large 16-inch alloy wheels. However, Volkswagen Ameo GT does not get the new front nose design seen in the new Polo.





In terms of features, the Volkswagen Ameo GT has the same features as the top-end trim of the standard car. Engine options include a 1.5-litre TDI diesel mill. Gearbox option is a 7-speed DCT unit which is also available in the Polo GT TSI. The Volkswagen Ameo GT’s engine produces 110 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. Add to that, you get a 5-year warranty!





The Volkswagen Ameo GT is priced at INR 9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).