Porsche India welcomes the new Macan

Following a comprehensive upgrade, one of Porsche’s most popular models, the Macan, is now available in India. With performance credentials that underline the model’s position as the true sports car in its segment, the latest generation was showcased to guests at a launch event. The brand’s compact SUV has evolved in terms of comfort and driving dynamics, with two engine versions available at launch, the Macan and the more powerful Macan S.





Commenting on the arrival of the new model, Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India, said:





“The Macan has been one of our most successful series in India and with the new generation combining even more pronounced Porsche DNA, greater performance and comfort, I am confident that the success story is sure to continue. I believe that the Macan is the most exciting compact SUV on the market, never allowing you to forget it is a true sports car at heart. The new range offers the perfect balance of emotions and functionality. The newly introduced Crest Care Package for the Macan offers complete peace of mind for the vehicle’s upkeep and I am delighted to be welcoming the first variants of Macan to the market.”













The Macan comes to the starting line with an enhanced 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 252 hp and delivering a maximum torque of 370 Nm. It accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds (when equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package) and reaches a top speed of 227 km/h. The Macan S is powered by a new V6 engine, which was first introduced in the new generations of the Panamera and Cayenne. The high-tech power unit produces 354 hp (an increase of 14 hp compared to its predecessor) and a torque output of 480 Nm. As a result, acceleration to 100 km/h is just 5.1 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package; its top speed is 254 km/h.





The vehicle dynamics of the Macan remain a principle feature. The revamped chassis increases driving pleasure, offering stability and improved comfort thanks to newly developed mixed-size tyres, enhanced brakes and the intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) system. All combined, the Macan feels even more like a sports car than ever before.





A further evolved design language is visible in the new Macan, giving it an even more distinctive and confident appearance. The front end of the Macan has been comprehensively revamped and now appears wider. Redesigned main headlights feature LED technology as standard, whilst a three-dimensional LED light panel on the rear of the vehicle is also incorporated in the new range. Drivers have more scope to express their personality too with the addition of four exterior colours – Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Miami Blue and Crayon.













Inside, the new Macan offers high-quality equipment. The seat surfaces are covered with Alcantara® and the steering wheel, selector lever and armrests are finished in leather with additional full-leather interiors also optionally available. Porsche’s sports car DNA can be found throughout. The optional GT sports steering wheel echoes the Porsche 911, whilst a mode switch integrated into the steering wheel – including Sport Response button – is part of the optional Sport Chrono Package and was originally used in the Porsche 918 Spyder super sports car. Enhanced functionality comes via the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, including a 27.6 cm touchscreen (increased from 18.2 cm) as standard.





The new Porsche Macan and Macan S are now available at all Porsche Centres across India. Basic retail prices are as follows:





Macan





INR

69,98,000





Macan S





INR

85,03,000