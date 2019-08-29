Revolt RV400 prices revealed, starts at an interesting INR 3,499 per month

The pricing for the Revolt 400 has finally been made public. The bike is available via a unique monthly paying model for INR 3,499 for 3 years. A more premium version of the motorcycle is also on sale with a monthly payment of INR 3,999 (for 3 years). Besides that, the Gurgaon based start-up has also launched a more affordable Revolt RV300 in India starting at INR 2,999 per month (3 year plan).





Revolt bikes are offered with a warranty of 5 years/75,000 km (which ever comes first).





Interestingly, this mode of ownership has never before been seen in the Indian automotive market. Revolt calls it My Revolt Plan (MRP). This no rental, no lease plan allows gives the customers full ownership of the machine from Day 1! For the uninitiate, Revolt Intellicorp is an Indian start-up by Micromax co-founder Mr. Rahul Sharma.





Speaking at the launch, Mr. Rahul Sharma said,





“EVs are not just about a shift in vehicles but a shift in mindset for the consumer. Our promise of disrupting the mobility market in the true sense of Product and Price is here. The RV400 and RV300 reflect our passion and commitment to bring sustainable, affordable mobility to every Indian home and My Revolt Plan is a testimony to this promise of making EVs accessible to the masses. We are starting with Delhi and Pune; and will eventually move to the rest of the country as we believe that our product has the credentials to transform the way two-wheelers are looked at.”





The Revolt RV400 is powered by a 3.24 kW lithium ion battery which has a maximum range of 156 km (ARAI certified). The 3 kW motor is claimed to produce 50 Nm. In real world, the RV400 is set to compete against the internal combustion driven 125 cc motorcycles. The battery can be fully charged in just 4.5 hours.









The features list includes upside down front suspension, all-digital instrumentation, LED headlamp and 4G connectivity. Besides that, one can even load the exhaust note of their choice via a companion smartphone application.





Bookings for the Revolt RV400 began on June 25, 2019 while deliveries will begin from next month. The bikes are manufactured at Revolt’s Manesar based manufacturing facility. This plant has an annual capacity of 1.20 lakh units.