Royal Enfield becomes official OEM partner of American Flat Track racing

Royal Enfield is all set to partner with American Flat Track this year. The Chennai-based manufacturer will be the official OEM partner and will showcase the Royal Enfield Twins FT as track-prep motorcycles at select races of the 2020 season. These track-only machines are based on the Interceptor 650.





Speaking on the announcement, Breeann Poland, Marketing Lead at Royal Enfield of Americas, said, “This partnership represents a major step for Royal Enfield’s efforts in North America. As we continue to grow our awareness, getting our motorcycles in front of enthusiasts is critical, and AFT has offered us a fantastic opportunity to do just that.”

Breeann said the partnership will not just help Royal Enfield garner flat track experience but will be immensely helpful in promoting the brand.





Earlier, retro styled motorcycle manufacturers Harley Davidson and Indian Motorcycle have benefited from the exposure received at same competitive flat track racing. However, unlike these two US-based manufacturers, Royal Enfield will not be participating in the championship.

Stiff competition

The Chennai-based manufacturer operates in the United States via its wholly-owned subsidiary. While its past record is admired by motorcycle enthusiasts across the globe, it faces stiff competition in the retro motorcycle category in the developed markets.





Earlier in September 2019, a flat tracker based on the Royal Enfield 650 Twins was spotted at Leicester Speedway track in the UK, a location very close to Royal Enfield’s Bruntingthorpe testing facility.





“Showcasing the Royal Enfield Twins FT as a track-prep motorcycle along with the access fans will get to our lineup and has our organisation here in the US and India eager for the season to start.”

Royal Enfield will also bring the four women-only participants, of its Build Train Race programme to select races. As a part of this initiative, these women are building their own custom build Interceptor 650 based flat track racer.





(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)