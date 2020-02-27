SIAM proposes setting up of South Asian Automotive Forum

As per SIAM, the proposed forum is aimed at building a more comprehensive relationship between the automotive industries in all five countries.

By Press Trust of India
27th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian automobile industry body SIAM on Thursday said it has proposed a South Asian Automotive Forum, with the participation of industry associations and government representatives from all five countries in the region.


The objective of the forum is to further trade and establish a strong automotive industry in South Asia, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Association (SIAM) said in a statement.


Besides, the forum would also aim to widen and deepen the relationship between automotive industries in all five South Asian countries – Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, it added.


SIAM said it had proposed this during the recently held first meeting between the associations of all the five countries.


Exports
Also Read

Sale of passenger vehicles drops by over 6 pc, two-wheelers down by 16 pc in January 2020


The associations that participated in the meeting included Bangladesh Automobiles Assemblers & Manufacturers Association (BAAMA), Automobiles Association of Nepal (NADA), Myanmar Automobile Manufacturers and Distributors Association (MAMDA) and Ceylon Motor Traders Association (CMTA).


"A large share of our automobile exports, about 16 percent amounting to $1.8 billion per annum, goes to these South Asian countries. Hence, it is important that a forum for discussions be established to ensure sustained and mutually beneficial growth," SIAM Exports Group Chairman Rakesh Sharma, who is also Executive Director at Bajaj Auto said.


He further said several Indian automobile and auto component manufacturing companies have already established factories for manufacturing and assembly in these markets.


"Now, the aim is to build a closer engagement within the South Asian Automotive fraternity to support the development of an efficient value chain and serve the large customer base whilst meeting the objectives of the respective governments," Sharma said.


It envisages the exchange of views and information on topics of mutual interest for all participating members, organising joint conferences, seminars and trade shows, business meetings between manufacturers, supplier and manufacturer, along with delegation visits to manufacturing facilities, testing facilities, and scrappage facilities.


"The proposed forum will also enable the participants to provide better inputs in the shaping of the automotive policies including in the important areas of homologation, scrappage, road safety and other developments in the mobility space. Sharing of infrastructure can also be envisaged," SIAM said.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why Mercedes-Benz India wants to be a notch above the rest in the luxury car segment

YS Auto

Hero Electric appoints Piyush Prasad as National Business Head

Press Trust of India

Tesla plans to build heavier, long-range version of Model 3 at Shanghai Gigafactory

YS Auto

[YS Exclusive] Gurugram-based startup Okinawa to launch its first electric motorcycle by June 2020

YS Auto
Daily Capsule
Can WhatsApp Pay transform a cash-loving Bharat? YourStory finds out
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Droom eyes Nasdaq for IPO, looks at three other stock markets as well

YS Auto

Bajaj Auto to sell Husqvarna motorcycles at Rs 1.80 lakh introductory price

Press Trust of India

Shared mobility startup Yulu to manufacture 100k units at Bajaj Auto’s Pune facility over the next three years

Vishal Krishna

Here are the biggest misses of Auto Expo 2020

YS Auto

Electric scooter startup Ather Energy expands operation to 4 more cities

Press Trust of India

Nitin Gadkari reaffirms India's commitment to reducing road accidents by 2030

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore