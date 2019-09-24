Sneak peek to Deepika Padukone's private car collection

Bollywood loves its cars. Afterall, not only are they add to their style but also provide them with creature comfort. Deepika Padukone is one of the most prominent members of the Bollywood fraternity and is known for her versatile acting nature. Read on to know more about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s car collection:





Mini Cooper Convertible





The Mini Cooper Convertible is one of the hottest small hatchback convertibles available in India. Deepika Padukone was spotted in this Electric Blue Mini Convertible. This bold and outgoing car designed especially for the open minded and fearless. Packed with energy and impulse, the Mini Convertible matches perfectly with Deepika’s personality.





Deepika’s Mini convertible gets custom made white interiors. Powering the Mini Convertible is a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 192 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque. The gearbox is a 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic unit. The Mini Convertible has a starting price tag of INR 38.30 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BMW owned Mini brand operates in India by bringing its products via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.





Deepika has been spotted heading to various parties and sets in this glamourous 5-seater Mini Convertible, driving solo as well as with co-stars.





The bold and outgoing chic car comes fitted with a standard 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, and smartphone connectivity via Mini Connected App. Safety gear includes dynamic traction and stability control and a camera based active cruise control. Mini Convertible also gets and Active Rollover Protection System.





Audi Q7





This Audi Q7 was the first luxury four-wheeler in Deepika’s collection. This mighty SUV is like a German tank on wheels but with elegance and grandeur. With top notch safety, also offers killer performance. No wonder that the Audi Q7 was Deepika’s first choice in the world of luxury. In fact, the Audi Q7 is one of the most loved products in Bollywood. This SUV was Deepika’s long standing love





At present, the Audi Q7 is retailed in India with a 2.0-litre petrol (252 PS/370 Nm) or a 3.0-litre diesel (249 PS/600 Nm) engine options. Gearbox is an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic. The Audi Q7 in India currently starts at INR 73.82 lakhs and goes up to INR 86.30 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





This silver coloured Audi Q7 may seem rather inconspicuous but shows off Deepika’s classy nature. The SUV was Deepika’s daily runner for several years till she got an Audi A8 L.





Audi has recently unveiled a major update for the Audi Q7 with new front grille and headlamps. Powertrain options will include the same 3.0-litre diesel unit in two different outputs, 231 PS and 286 PS. A 3.0-litre petrol will also be available with an output of 340 PS. The SUV is now 11 mm longer while the wheelbase remains the same. The company has also popped in their latest twin touchscreen MMI infotainment system. The all-new Audi Q7 will be available with an optional electromechanical active roll stabilisation and all-wheel steering to boost handling. An optional air suspension will also be on offer.





Audi A8 L





The pinnacle of Audi’s luxury range, the Audi A8 L is was Deepika’s choice before she headed to another German brand. The Bollywood diva is known for her elegance and is a trained dancer. But when the need comes to be the wonder woman, she can pack a punch! In fact, while she wowed the audience with her elegant role in Ram-Leela and Padmaavat, her action scenes had us all on the edge of her seats in XXX: Return of Xander Cage.





The Audi A8 L is just that. The luxury car is in flawless tandem with Deepika and is just like her. It is the epitome of class and sophistication but can be a sporty sedan when required. After all, just look at these performance figures. Globally the Audi A8 L is retailed with a 3.0-litre petrol engine which produces 210 PS of power and 600 Nm of torque! The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph and can sprint from standstill to a ton in under 6-seconds. Sadly though, Audi has discontinued the A8 L in India but when available the beast was retailed with a starting sticker price of INR 1.18 crores.





Deepika’s Audi A8 L is in Night Blue shade. The car also comes with Matrix LED headlamps. While Deepika’s version od Audi A8 L is no longer on sale in India, the German carmaker will be launching the updated 4th generation model by December 2019. Bookings for the same commenced in August 2019.





Mercedes Maybach S500





This premium luxury sedan is used both by Deepika and Ranveer. The couple’s Mercedes Maybach S500 is the most expensive and luxurious model in the Mercedes S Class range. Both Deepika and Ranveer have been seen together as well as alone with the car in Mumbai.





Mercedes Maybach S500 is retailed in India via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route. This means that the car is brought to India in parts and assembled here. The Mercedes Maybach in India is powered by a 4.7-litre mill which can churn out 460 PS of power and an earth-shattering 700 Nm of torque!





The Maybach is not a mere equipment line of the Mercedes range but a sub-brand and boasts of being the World's Quietest Production Sedan. Safety features are top notch and includes rear seat belt bags, a first in India. This is essentially an inflatable seatbelt strap which reduces the load on the ribcage in case of a frontal impact. The seats get nappa leather upholstery. Also, the rear seats are fitted with 'Hot Stone Massage' for the comfort of occupants. Mercedes Maybach S500 is factory fitted with 12 airbags, Night View Assist Plus, a 360-degree camera and an Active Parking Assist.





Deepika’s latest Mercedes Maybach S500 has a starting price tag of INR 1.94 crores and is the most expensive car she owns at the moment. The Maybach series has been the choice of several Bollywood celebrities as well. The list includes the likes of Karan Johar, Rani Mukherjee, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hrithik Roshan and others.