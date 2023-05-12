Earlier this year, Tata Motors showcased its Avinya EV Concept at Auto Expo 2023 months after unveiling it in April 2022. The company’s vision of a pure electric vehicle (EV) based on its GEN 3 architecture is set to enter production in 2025.

Designed by Tata Motors’ subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, Avinya is the latest experiment by the automaker in the EV space. A Sanskrit word, Avinya means innovation.

At the expo, Tata Motors showcased as many as 12 cars, including five electric models, and 14 trucks. The lineup also included models powered by hydrogen fuel cells, Reuters reported.

Tata’s ambitious EV goals are a result of its success in the EV segment. The company's previous EV offerings, including the Tata Nexon EV and the Altroz have been well-received by consumers and critics alike.

Nexon has reached total sales of nearly 4,00,000 units while Altroz has sold some 1,75,000 units since inception, according to media reports.

The Tata Nexon EV is India's first electric SUV and has received critical acclaim for its impressive range of 312 km on a single charge. The vehicle also comes with advanced features such as hill ascent and descent assist, regenerative braking, and fast charging capabilities.

The Altroz, launched in 2019, is a premium hatchback that offers a range of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Harman sound system, and ambient lighting. The Altroz also boasts a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP, making it one of the safest cars in its segment.

Tata Motors has invested heavily in advanced technology, including electric and autonomous vehicles. The company's joint venture with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives has produced the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP, which offer enhanced performance and driving experience.

The Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP are powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol good for 114hp and 150Nm of torque. It’s mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, and Tata claims the Tiago JTP is capable of doing the 0-100kph sprint in just 9.95sec, while the Tigor JTP takes 10.38sec.

The company says it is committed to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint. In addition to electric vehicles, it has also developed compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicles. Tata Motors has also developed a range of BS6-compliant vehicles, which meet the latest emission standards in India.

Tata Motors' sales in the domestic and international market for April 2023 stood at 69,599 vehicles, compared to 72,468 units during April 2022.

Tata Motors’ Legacy and global expansion

In the 1950s, Tata Motors expanded into the commercial vehicle market, manufacturing trucks and buses for the Indian market. The company's first passenger car, the Tata Indica, was introduced in 1998, marking a significant milestone in the company's history as it ventured into the passenger vehicle market.

Over the years, Tata Motors has made several strategic acquisitions and partnerships that have helped the company to grow and diversify its product portfolio. In 2004, the company acquired the commercial vehicle business of South Korean manufacturer Daewoo Motors, which helped Tata Motors to expand its presence in international markets. The acquisition also gave Tata Motors access to Daewoo's advanced engineering and design capabilities.

Tata Motors purchased both Jaguar Cars and Land Rover in 2008 and fully joined Jaguar Land Rover Limited in 2013.

In 2008, Tata Motors made headlines around the world when it launched the Tata Nano, a small, affordable car designed for the Indian market. While the car did not perform as well as expected in terms of sales, it remains a significant part of Tata Motors' history and legacy.

In recent years, Tata Motors has focused on developing advanced electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as expanding its global presence through partnerships and joint ventures.

Tata Motors began exporting vehicles in 1961 and currently has a presence in around 125 countries.