TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition launched at INR 62,995

The TVS NTorq is the second largest selling scooter for the brand, behind the 110 cc Jupiter

By YS Auto
24th Sep 2019
TVS motor has launched the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition today in India at INR 62,995. That’s a jump of INR 3,000 more than the standard disc brake trim. The sporty automatic scooter gets several new cosmetic add-ons, include a new LED headlamp and hazard lights. The TVS NTorq 125 was launched first in February 2018 and has registered more than 4 lakh units sold so far.


The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition is retailed in a three-tone paint scheme comprising of matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour. A chequered flag graphics and Race Edition emblem round up the visual changes. The hazard lights are controlled by a red coloured switch. Mechanically though the scooter remains unchanged.

TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition


Speaking at the launch of TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “Since its launch, TVS NTorq 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers. Their love is demonstrated in huge measure on their social media handles, especially Instagram. Apart from its striking appearance and the TVS SmartXonnect feature, it is the performance which has been the hallmark of the TVS NTORQ 125 experience. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same. We shall also be opening pre-booking online for the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in select cities.”


Powering the TVS NTorq 125 is a 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine. This powerplant produces 9.4 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. The scooter promises sporty performance without compromising on the comfort of an automatic scooter. Besides that, the TVS NTorq 125 gets a Bluetooth connected instrumentation for call alerts and navigation assist.


TVS retailed 25,578 units of the NTorq in August 2019 while total scooter sales by the brand in the same month stood at 94,655 units. TVS NTorq 125 volumes between the month of April 2019 to August 2019 stood at 1,12,345 units.

Authors
YS Auto

