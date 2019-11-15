Royal Enfield Classic 350 with single-channel ABS launches in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 was previously retailed only with a dual-channel ABS. With new colour options and an affordable price tag, the company is aiming to attract new riders.

By YS Auto
15th Nov 2019
Royal Enfield introduced a more affordable version of the Classic 350 with a single-channel ABS. The motorcycle loses the chrome overdose and has a black matte finish paint on the mirrors, engine casing, crankcase cover, indicators, and wheel rims.


Also, the fuel tank misses out on tank grips and is the only part of body, which is painted in the new Mercury Silver and Pure Black colours.


Royal Enfield Classic 350 single-channel ABS Mercury Silver
The powertrain is the same 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled mill coupled to a five-speed gearbox. This engine produces 19.8 bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque. The motorcycle continues to be complaint with BS-IV emission norms and hence, continues to use a carburettor to supply fuel and air mixture into the engine.


The suspension system includes the 35 mm conventional telescopic fork in the front and twin springs in the rear. The Classic 350 has a ground clearance of 135 mm and its fuel tank can store 13.5 litres of petrol.


Speaking at the launch, Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “Accessibility has always been an important cornerstone for Royal Enfield, and we have persistently worked on keeping our motorcycles accessible, from the perspective of availability, ride experience, and ownership.”

“The Classic 350 has defined the mid-sized motorcycling segment for nearly a decade and has witnessed phenomenal success across the world. We are very happy today to extend this franchise further and introduce the iconic Royal Enfield Classic 350 in two new colours. We are confident that the new variants will bring in more riding enthusiasts into the Royal Enfield community,” he added.


The company saved on manufacturing costs in the new Classic 350 by offering disc brake only in the front. The front is fitted with a 280 mm disc with a two-piston calliper while the rear comes with a 153 mm drum setup. ABS is offered only in the front wheel.


Royal Enfield Classic 350 single-channel ABS Pure Black


The Chennai-based manufacturer is hoping to attract new motorcycle owners from smaller towns and cities with the new Classic 350 single-channel ABS.


The motorcycle has been priced at Rs 1,45,975 (ex-showroom, Chennai), which is roughly Rs 8,000 cheaper than the dual-channel ABS variant.


Royal Enfield will continue to sell the dual-channel variant of Classic 350 in India which was first introduced in 2009. The new single-channel ABS version of the motorcycle will not be sold in the international market.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
YS Auto

