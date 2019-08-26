Yamaha's The Call of the Blue intensifies with Season 2 launch

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. today launched the new pan India brand campaign ‘The Call of the Blue 2.0’ upon the trajectory of substantial success of the maiden campaign launched in the year 2018. ‘The Call of the Blue’ is the brand campaign of Yamaha that draws parallel to its product planning, marketing and customer engagement strategies with the brand’s global image of ‘excitement, style and sportiness’. The new campaign expresses a sense of reward upon the exciting, sporty and stylish experiences of Yamaha as the brand is revved up to incite racing excitement into Indian roads.

















The Call of the Blue was launched in August 2018 to deliver the uniqueness of the brand by building up the exhilaration of Yamaha racing through its products and related experiences. The campaign witnessed a roaring success with outdoor activities conducted across 6 cities where a unique sportiness and excitement of the brand had entranced the motorcycle enthusiasts to throttle up the whole time they had spent into the world of Yamaha.





Further to stimulate the excitement that is Yamaha, a new series of Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two wheelers including the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 (155 cc), FZ 25 (249 cc) and Cygnus Ray ZR (113 cc) is launched today. The new Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two wheelers will run the show for the brand’s vision to represent Yamaha’s racing spirit and passion into regular street-riding. The Yamaha YZR-M1 inspired branding can be found appearing on the fairing, tank and side panels outlining its R-DNA pedigree. This includes the Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP livery, premium gold Yamaha Motor tuning fork logo, Yamaha racing speed block logo and the brand slogan logo. Additionally, the ‘racing branded’ T-shirt is offered complimentary with the purchase of the two wheelers from the lineup of Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019.





Model & Price(Ex showroom Delhi):









YZF-R15 Version 3.0 (155 CC) Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019





Rs. 142,780/-





FZ 25 (249 CC) Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition2019





Rs. 136,680/-





Cygnus Ray ZR (113 CC) Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019





Rs. 59,028/-





















Commenting on the launch, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said,





“The Season 2 of Yamaha’s brand campaign will resound in the success of the brand through continued commitment of offering exciting, stylish and sporty mobility. The Call of the Blue 2.0 along with Monster Energy Yamaha Moto GP Limited Edition 2019 of two wheelers will further refine Yamaha’s delightful experiences. The visual and sensory excitement of Yamaha’s racing is unbeatable and it should find its way to the Indian roads by featuring the right combination of sportiness and style. The new limited edition from Yamaha is another reinforcement of commitment to its customers who relish the unique experience of being identified as sporty and racy with their two wheelers.”





About Blue Core Technology





Implemented by Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, (YMC) Japan on various models, “BLUE CORE” is a next-generation engine development ideal for models that take riding enjoyment, fuel efficiency and environmental performance to all-new levels. The “BLUE CORE” ideal focuses on the following three points:





Increasing combustion efficiency (combustion control)

Increasing cooling efficiency

Reducing power loss





About Yamaha Motor India group of companies





Yamaha Motor made its initial foray into India in 1985 as a joint-venture. In August 2001, it became a 100% subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Japan (YMC). In 2008, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. entered into an agreement with YMC to become a joint-investor in India Yamaha Motor Private Limited (IYM). IYM's manufacturing facilities comprise of 3 State-of-the-art plants at Faridabad (Haryana), Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu). The infrastructure at both the plants supports production of motorcycles and parts for the domestic as well as overseas markets.





YMC has established its subsidiaries - Yamaha Motor Research and Development India Pvt Ltd. (YMRI), Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt Ltd. (YMIS) and Yamaha Motor India Pvt Ltd. (YMI) in India to independently support IYM in development, sales & marketing of its products and overall business planning & regional control respectively.





Presently, its product portfolio includes: Sports model YZF-R3 (321 cc), YZF-R15 version 3.0 (155 cc), the all new MT-15 (155 cc); Blue-Core Technology enabled models such as FZ 25 (249 cc), Fazer 25 (249 cc), FZ-S FI (Fuel-Injected, 149 cc), FZ FI (Fuel-Injected, 149 cc), Saluto (125 cc), Saluto RX (110 cc), Cygnus Ray-ZR (113 cc), Fascino (113 cc), Cygnus Alpha (113 cc), Cygnus Ray Z (113 cc); latest superbike MT-09 (847 cc) and YZF-R1 (998 cc).



