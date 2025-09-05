Brands
Cautio is an AI-powered video telematics company making India’s roads safer through intelligent dash cams and real-time driver insights.
Cautio is a deep-tech startup building India first AI-powered video telematics platform for commercial vehicles. Our intelligent dash cams and proprietary Cautio OS enable real-time monitoring of driver behaviour, road conditions, and fleet safety - helping fleet owners prevent accidents before they happen. By turning every vehicle into a data node, Cautio transforms raw video and GPS signals into actionable insights for insurance, lending, and smart city applications. Cautio is building the safety infrastructure layer for Bharat’s mobility - a future where every journey is accountable, efficient, and safe.
2023
Company Incorporation
Product Launch
2024
Started Generating Revenue
B2B
Fleet Operators, Commercial Vehicle Owners and Independent Drivers
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Aerospace & Defense,
Consumer,
Government & Military,
Travel/Hospitality,
Hyperlocal,
Manufacturing,
Mobility / Transportation,
Retail,
Security,
Technology,
Tourism
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
