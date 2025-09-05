Cautio is a deep-tech startup building India first AI-powered video telematics platform for commercial vehicles. Our intelligent dash cams and proprietary Cautio OS enable real-time monitoring of driver behaviour, road conditions, and fleet safety - helping fleet owners prevent accidents before they happen. By turning every vehicle into a data node, Cautio transforms raw video and GPS signals into actionable insights for insurance, lending, and smart city applications. Cautio is building the safety infrastructure layer for Bharat’s mobility - a future where every journey is accountable, efficient, and safe.