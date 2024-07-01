Cautio secures Rs 6.5 Cr in pre-seed round led by Antler and 8i Ventures

Visual telematics startup Cautio has secured Rs 6.5 crore in a pre-seed round led by ﻿Antler﻿, ﻿8i Ventures﻿, and AU Bank.

This investment, comprising both equity and debt, also witnessed participation from early customers and notable angel investors.

“Telematics in India has rapidly advanced from GPS, Bluetooth, and portable navigation to embedded connectivity. Initially focused on passive road safety measures, the emphasis is now shifting towards active real-time responsiveness due to high accident rates," said Ankit Acharya, Co-founder & CEO, Cautio.

"India, ranking first in global road fatalities, recorded 1,68,491 deaths in 2022, with overspeeding responsible for 70% of these fatalities, along with approximately 4.4 lakh injuries. Video telematics and dash cams, driven by demand from the commercial vehicle sector, will be crucial in eliminating hearsay and enhancing road safety," he added.

Focusing on India’s passenger commercial sector, the Bengaluru-based startup currently serves various institutions, mobility companies, and logistics firms, along with engaging in several pilot projects nationwide.

“As investors, we are excited to back founders like Ankit and Pranjal. Their ability to integrate cutting-edge technology into accessible and cost-effective solutions positions them uniquely to redefine road safety. During the Antler Residency, the team's customer obsession and their exceptional adaptability stood out to us. The Cautio model is not just about capturing telematics data but transforming it into actionable insights to enhance driver behaviour, increase safety, and pave the way for autonomous vehicles,” said Nitin Sharma, Partner at Antler.

Founded by Ankit Acharya, former senior executive, Namma Yatri, Bounce, and Bounce Infinity; and Pranjal Nadhani, former senior engineer, Virtualness, Dream11, and Urban Company; Cautio is addressing safety concerns within India's mobility and transportation space through its cost-effective video telematics products such as customisable dash cam devices and an AI-powered operating system.

“With Cautio, as Ankit and Pranjal are solving a pressing problem that affects vehicle owners & drivers. From our first meeting, we were struck by the founders' clear insight. Cautio’s solution should lead to a mass adoption of video telematics - bringing in safety and accountability on our roads,” said Vishwanath V, General Partner at 8i Ventures