If you are looking for Birthday Decorations, Romantic Candle Light Dinners, To Impress you Partner, Cozy Cabana Setups, Dreamy Proposal Decorations, Anniversary Surprises, Baby Shower Themes, Welcome Baby or Welcome Home Decorations, Bride-To-Be and Bachelorette Setups, Private Dining Experiences, Room Makeovers, Festive Décor for occasions like Karwa Chauth, Valentine’s Day, Diwali, Christmas, and New Year, or even Personalized Surprises like Live Guitarists, Balloon Bouquets, Photographers, and Curated Gifts — CherishX is your one-stop destination to transform every occasion into a magical memory. CherishX has become India’s favorite Celebration Partner with over 5+Million Customers servicing in 15+ Cities.