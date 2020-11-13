Brands
If you are looking for Birthday Decorations, Romantic Candle Light Dinners, To Impress you Partner, Cozy Cabana Setups, Dreamy Proposal Decorations, Anniversary Surprises, Baby Shower Themes, Welcome Baby or Welcome Home Decorations, Bride-To-Be and Bachelorette Setups, Private Dining Experiences, Room Makeovers, Festive Décor for occasions like Karwa Chauth, Valentine’s Day, Diwali, Christmas, and New Year, or even Personalized Surprises like Live Guitarists, Balloon Bouquets, Photographers, and Curated Gifts — CherishX is your one-stop destination to transform every occasion into a magical memory. CherishX has become India’s favorite Celebration Partner with over 5+Million Customers servicing in 15+ Cities.
Legal Name
:
CherishX
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2015
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
B2C
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
